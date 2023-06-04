Prabhas Pens Birthday Note For 'darling Friend' And Salaar Director Prashanth Neel

Prabhas recently wished his Salaar filmmaker Prashanth Neel on his birthday. On June 4, the Adipurush star took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of Prashanth Neel and wish him a birthday. Sharing a candid picture of the filmmaker on his Instagram story, Prabhas wrote, "Happy Birthday to my darling friend #PrashantNeel."

Earlier a couple of photos of the actor from the filmmaker's pre-birthday celebrations went viral on social media. In the photos, the actor-filmmaker duo was seen twinning in black and cutting cake to mark the special occasion. Check out Prabhas' wish for Prashanth Neel:

Inside Prashanth Neel's birthday celebrations with Prabhas

(Prabhas celebrates Prashanth Neel's birthday at filmmaker's residence | Image: Twitter)

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel, who have collaborated for the highly anticipated film Salaar, were recently pictured celebrating the filmmaker's birthday at his residence. A set of pictures from the celebrations is doing the rounds on social media. In the viral photos, Prabhas can be seen sporting an all-black outfit, while Prashanth, also in black, can be seen standing beside him.

(Prashanth Neel, Prabhas pose with team Salaar | Image: Twitter)

In other photos, the actor-director duo was seen posing with the rest of the crew of Salaar. The film, reportedly is being made with a budget of ₹200 crore. The film will also star Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapati Babu in important roles. Salaar will mark the first collaboration between the actor and the forty-three-year-old filmmaker.

Prashanth collaborates with Prabhas after the success of KGF 2

(Prabhas, Prashantrh Neel are all smiles on the sets of Salaar | Image: @Vizag_Rebels/Twitter)

Prashanth Neel is widely known for his films KGF and KGF 2, starring Kannada star Yash. Both films were declared box office hits and gained popularity across the world. While KGF revolved around Yash, KGF 2 included Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in important roles against Yash.

Other than Salaar, Prashanth Neel will also be making a film with the RRR star Jr NTR. Tentatively titled NTR 31, the film is supposed to go on floors sometime soon. Prashanth Neel has also teased KGF 3, which will mark his third collaboration with Kannada actor Yash.