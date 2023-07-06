Prabhas Starrer Salaar Trailer Release Date Locked? Here's All We Know

After much anticipation, the teaser for Part 1 of Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE, starring Prabhas in the lead role, has finally been released. The teaser offers glimpses of thrilling action sequences accompanied by powerful dialogues. Following this exciting preview, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the film's trailer.

The newsmaker

According to reports, the trailer for Prabhas' Salaar is set to be released by the end of August, with an official announcement expected soon. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the trailer as the teaser only provided a brief glimpse of Prabhas without any dialogue, and his face was not revealed in the clip either.

(Prabhas can be seen wielding weapons in the poster of Salaar. | Image: Twitter)

Opinions among fans have been divided, with some declaring it a blockbuster while others expressing disappointment. The posters released by the filmmakers depict the actor wearing sunglasses against a dark background. Nonetheless, the film's plot appears intriguing, and it boasts a talented cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sriya Reddy, Eeswaru Rao, and others in prominent roles.

Who's saying what?

Social media communities have speculated that the trailer for Salaar will be unveiled in the second half of this year. Many have drawn comparisons between this film and Yash's KGF, noting similarities in the visuals. If reports are accurate, the trailer will be screened in theaters across India, heightening the anticipation surrounding the film.

Meanwhile

Salaar marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and the director of KGF. Keen-eyed fans have noticed parallels between the two films in the teaser, as both Prabhas and Yash were introduced as violent characters in their respective movies. It appears that Prashanth Neel, the director, intentionally included scenes to create a connection between the worlds of Salaar and KGF.