Salaar Teaser: Prabhas Is At His Fiercest Best In Gangster Drama

Salaar has been in the making since the last 2 and a half years. It was announced by Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel back in December 2020. Finally, the teaser for the highly-anticipated flick is out and it gives one an idea of what to expect from the gangster drama..

3 things you need to know:

Salaar is going to be a multi-part film.

The first part is known as Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire.

It’s scheduled to release on September 28, 2023.

Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire promises an action-fueled ride

The makers of the film released the teaser at 5:12 am on July 6, 2023. An intriguing reason behind such unusual release time goes back to another massive success by Prashanth Neel – KGF Chapter 2. In the film, the boat of Yash’s character Rocky Bhai drowns at exactly the same time. The timing hints that the two films are part of the same universe..

The teaser for Salaar opens with veteran actor Tinnu Anand being surrounded by gunmen. Instead of showing fear, he says the following dialogue, “Simple English, no confusion. Lion, cheetah, tiger, elephant. Very dangerous. But, not in Jurassic Park. Regarding that park, there is a…”. That’s when we’re introduced to Prabhas’ character, who is engaged in a firefight at first. However, he quickly switches to the two machetes which were previously teased in the posters for the film.

What sets Salaar apart from other action flicks?

Salaar is the first collaboration between the KGF director and the Adipurush star. Its possible origin within the universe developed for the KGF series only makes the film much more special. Not to mention, Prabhas will be seen on screen engaging in gory, adrenaline-pumping fights.

(A poster for Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire featuring Rebel Star Prabhas | Image: SalaarTheSaga/Twitter)

It is expected to be a visual spectacle, much like the teaser. Alongside Prabhas, the film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The film will hit the theatres on September 28 in Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.