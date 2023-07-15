Prabhas Starrer Salaar's OTT Rights Sold For A Whopping Amount?

Prabhas starrer Salaar is one of the highly-anticipated films this year. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film via which it was revealed that Salaar will release in two parts. While the first part is titled Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire, the title of the second part has been kept under wraps. Amid rising anticipation for the film, it has come to light that the film's OTT rights have been sold for a whopping amount.

The Newsmakers

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the pan-India gangster drama is slated to release on September 28. Apart from Prabhas, Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Tinnu Anand in pivotal roles. The film is currently making headlines for the price at which its OTT rights have been sold.

Who is saying what?

Media reports suggest Salaar's digital rights for Hindi and South languages have been sold at a whopping Rs 200 crore. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to his Twitter handle on Friday and wrote, "Salaar OTT rights SOLD for ₹200 crore." However, in his tweet, he didn't reveal the name of the streaming platform. The makers are yet to react to the reports.

(A screengrab from trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan's tweet | Image: Manobala Vijayabalan/Twitter)

Meanwhile...

There's buzz that the film's lead star Prabhas is being paid a whopping Rs 100 crore. Additionally, it was also reported that the actor would receive a 10 per cent share of the film's box office collection. However, the makers are yet to confirm the news.

(Prithviraj Sukumaran from Salaar | Image: Salaar The Saga/Instagram)

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is Prabhas and director Prashant Neel's first collaboration. The project is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the makers of the successful KGF franchise. The film will be released in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.