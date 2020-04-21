Prakash Raj On Helping The Needy During Lockdown: 'Will Take Loan & Continue Reaching Out'

With the nationwide lockdown in place, many people have lost their livelihood; helping the needy is South Indian actor Prakash Raj. On Monday, Prakash Raj took to his social media, to announce that he would take a loan to support the needy but will not withdraw his support. Recently, reports stated that the actor has fostered 1000 families at his house, and is providing them with all necessities.

My financial resources depleting .. But Will take a loan and continue reaching out . BECAUSE I KNOW ....I CAN ALWAYS EARN AGAIN.. IF HUMANITY SURVIVES THESE DIFFICULT TIMES. .. #JustAsking 🙏Let’s fight this together.. let’s give back to life ..a #prakashrajfoundation initiative pic.twitter.com/7JHSLl4T9C — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 20, 2020

Also Read | Prakash Raj Provides Shelter To 11 People In His Farm, Assures Them Safety Amid COVID-19

Also Read | Prakash Raj Pays His Staff Advance Salaries Till May Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Read Post

Following Prakash Raj's social media post, fans heaped praises at the actor's efforts and also extended their support. Recently, on his birthday, Prakash Raj revealed that he has given shelter to 11 people from Chennai, Pondicherry, and Khammam. He also revealed that he had paid a three-month advance salary to his employees at home, farm and production house.

On my birthday today ..I did this .gave shelter to 11 stranded workers from Pondichery..chennai.. Khammam.. it’s not just government s responsibility..it’s ours too. #COVID2019 #21daylockdown #kuchKaronna .. let’s celebrate humanity .. let’s fight this united .. 🙏 #JustAsking pic.twitter.com/OX9hWqH05N — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 26, 2020

Also Read | SLB's Next 'Tuesdays And Fridays' To Release On A Digital Platform Due To Coronavirus?

Also Read | Coronavirus Outbreak Recorded 12 Miles Away From Cristiano Ronaldo's Villa In Madeira

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Prakash Raj has multiple movies at different stages of production. He has Siva's Annaatthe, SS Rajamouli's RRR, and Venu Sriram's Vakeel Saab in his kitty. While Annaatthe stars Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, and Kushboo in the lead, RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. All of the abovementioned movies are slated to hit the screens in the year ahead.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.