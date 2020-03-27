Prakash Raj Provides Shelter To 11 People In His Farm, Assures Them Safety Amid COVID-19

On the occasion of his birthday, actor Prakash Raj announced on Twitter that he gave shelter to 11 wage workers who were stranded due to the country’s lockdown amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Actor, director and producer Prakash Raj, who has been a part of many films in the South, has been actively spreading awareness about COVID-19.

Prakash Raj provides shelter to 11 people amidst nationwide lockdown

A few days back, the actor reportedly shared that he gave his team their salaries up to the month of May. And now, on the occasion of his birthday on March 26, the actor provided shelter to 11 employees who were stranded due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read: Prakash Raj Pays His Staff Advance Salaries Till May Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Read Post

On my birthday today ..I did this .gave shelter to 11 stranded workers from Pondichery..chennai.. Khammam.. it’s not just government s responsibility..it’s ours too. #COVID2019 #21daylockdown #kuchKaronna .. let’s celebrate humanity .. let’s fight this united .. 🙏 #JustAsking pic.twitter.com/OX9hWqH05N — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 26, 2020

Also Read: Country Needs Register Of Unemployed Youths, Not NRC: Prakash Raj

He shared this news on his official Twitter account and wrote that he gave shelter to 11 stranded workers from Pondicherry, Chennai and Khammam. He also added that it was not only the government’s responsibility but ours too. Prakash Raj also shared a note that the created space on his farm for those daily wagers.

He spoke to their families, helped them deposit some money and assured them of their safety. He also added that he will keep updating how these people will be spending their time together. Prakash Raj added that we as responsible citizens should take up the responsibility of one person or one family, who are stranded.

Apart from Prakash Raj, many celebrities from the South have been donating money for relief funds. They are also religiously spreading awareness and urging people to stay indoors in order to stay safe. They are also requesting people to obey the orders of the government.

Also Read; 'James Bond' Cast Pays Tribute To Doctors Fighting Coronavirus With This Sweet Gesture

Also Read: Evangeline Lilly Apologises After Refusing Self-quarantine Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.