Prasad Oak Expresses Happiness For Abhijeet Warang's 1st National Award For 'Picasso'

Director Abhijeet Warang recently received special mention for his film, Picasso at the 67th National Awards. National Awards 2019 were finally announced on March 22, Monday, after a delay of almost two years due to the pandemic. As wishes were pouring in for the filmmaker Abhijeet, the lead actor of Picasso, Prasad Oak said, "I am so happy for Abhijeet Warang, my friend, for his first national award that too for his debut directorial". He further added, "I have experienced the same, I won the award for my debut film, and it is a fantastic feeling".

Prasad Oak portrayed the titular role, Pandurang Gawade in this Marathi drama flick. Talking about the film, the star said, "I am so happy I could be a part of such a fantastic film". He added that Abhijeet Warang's debut directorial is such a simple storyline that won many hearts, and now the National Award too. "Very proud of this special film", Prasad Oak concluded. Alongside Picasso, other feature films like Biriyani, Jonaki Porua and Lata Bhagwan Kare also received a special mention at the 67th National Awards.

Picasso movie plot

Released in 2019, Picasso is a Marathi drama flick written and directed by debutant Abhijeet Mohan Warang. Film Killa's director, Tushar Paranjape served as the creative director for the film. Apart from Prasad Oak in the lead role, the film stars child artist Samay Sanjeev Tambe, Ashwini Mukadam, Vitthal Gaonkar and Nilkanth Sawant.

Produced by Shiladitya Bora under his banner Platoon One Films, this film is the production house's maiden Marathi production. The drama flick's world premiere took place during the 10th Jagran Film Festival, held in Mumbai. Picasso follows the story of a young boy aspiring to become a painter but faces backdrops as his parents struggle to fulfill his needs.

