Prashanth Neel's Birthday: Jr NTR, Prabhas & Other Celebs Drop Wishes For 'KGF' Maker

Quick links:
IMAGE: PRASHANTH NEEL'S INSTAGRAM
Director Prashanth Neel, who primarily works in the Kannada film industry celebrates his 41st birthday on June 4. Netizens have taken to social media to wish the KGF filmmaker and "#HBDPrashanthNeel" has been trending on Twitter ever since. On the occasion of Prashanth Neel's birthday, several celebs and friends have also dropped lovely wishes for the director. Take a look below.
Taking to Twitter, Indian film lyricist, Ramajogaiah Sastry shared a picture of Prashanth and wrote, “Happy happy birthday dear @prashanth_neel garu...Wish u great journey ahead. Looking fwd to KGF2 n Salar.” Actor Sriimurali shared a selfie of the two and wrote, “Happiest Birthday Directorrr @prashanth_neel Wishing you endless Happiness and Success. May you make us more proud cheers.”
Happy happy birthday dear @prashanth_neel garu...— RamajogaiahSastry (@ramjowrites) June 4, 2021
Wish u great journey ahead👍👍👍
Looking fwd to KGF2 n Salar💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/lrzRn6WQMv
Happiest Birthday Directorrr @prashanth_neel Wishing you endless Happiness and Success. May you make us more proud cheers. pic.twitter.com/wykqdSCWfC— SRIIMURALI (@SRIMURALIII) June 4, 2021
Actor Jr NTR tweeted, “Happiest Birthday Directorrr @prashanth_neel. Wishing you endless Happiness and Success. May you make us more proud cheers.” Producer, BA Raju’s Team dropped a wish by writing, “Happy Birthday To Sensational Director #PrashanthNeel. Best Wishes for #KGFChapter2 #Salaar #NTR31 @prashanth_neel #HBDPrashanthNeel”.
Happy Birthday brother @prashanth_neel .Be as awesome as always. Can't wait to join forces 🤘🏻. God Bless !— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 4, 2021
Happy Birthday To Sensational Director #PrashanthNeel. Best Wishes for #KGFChapter2 #Salaar #NTR31 @prashanth_neel #HBDPrashanthNeel 💐 pic.twitter.com/dV8XruxSyw— BARaju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) June 3, 2021
Producer Vijay Kiragandur shared a candid picture of the two and wrote, “Warm birthday greetings to our talented and fabulous director @prashanth_neel. You have shown the audience new horizon of Indian Cinema. My best wishes for all your future endeavours! #HBDPrashanthNeel #KGFChapter2 #Salaar”.
Actor Reba Monica John penned a short note that said, “Happy birthday to MASTER BLASTER Director, pride of Karnataka @prashanth_neel Sir. Eagerly looking forward to KGF 2 and Salaar. Hope you have a great day, and a year filled with peace, health and success. Can’t wait to be part of a project of yours #HappyBirthdayPrashanthNeel”
Warm birthday greetings to our talented and fabulous director @prashanth_neel.— Vijay Kiragandur (@VKiragandur) June 4, 2021
You have shown the audience new horizon of Indian Cinema. My best wishes for all your future endeavours!#HBDPrashanthNeel #KGFChapter2 #Salaar pic.twitter.com/KAC3KW2IJC
Happy birthday to MASTER BLASTER Director, pride of Karnataka @prashanth_neel Sir. Eagerly looking forward to KGF 2 and Salaar. Hope you have a great day, and a year filled with peace, health and success. Can’t wait to be part of a project of yours💥#HappyBirthdayPrashanthNeel— Reba Monica John (@Reba_Monica) June 4, 2021
Baahubali fame, actor Prabhas took to Instagram and posted a picture of Prashanth in which he can be seen wearing a grey t-shirt while holding a mic. He simply captioned his post by writing, “Happy Birthday @prashanthneel. Have a beautiful day.” Check out his post below.
Apart from this, one of his much-anticipated films, KGF: Chapter 2’s team treated him with a beautiful surprise. They released a special behind-the-scenes video of their film where Prashanth can be seen directing the team. The video starts with Yash's voiceover from his throwback speech, "Prashanth Neel, I would want him to direct a Hollywood film and that's my dream. He has got that potential and he will be remembered in the Indian Cinema forever. KGF is just a beginning guys” and continued to appreciate Prashanth further. Sharing the video, Hombale Films wrote, “A man of few words but a captain who takes his team along to heights Wishing our dearest @prashanth_neel a very Happy Birthday. Can’t wait to celebrate #KGFChapter2 #Salaar on the big screen.”
A man of few words but a captain who takes his team along to heights 🤩— Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) June 4, 2021
Wishing our dearest @prashanth_neel a very Happy Birthday 🎉
A Surprise Glimpse: https://t.co/CYzI9CElBs
Can’t wait to celebrate #KGFChapter2 #Salaar on the big screen.#HBDPrashanthNeel pic.twitter.com/ixL9Mp4vBm
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.