Pratik Gandhi To Play A Gambler In His Upcoming Project Titled 'Vitthal Teedi'

Gujarati actor Pratik Gandhi won millions of hearts in the immensely popular web series Scam 1992. The actor is all set to essay an eccentric character in his upcoming Gujarati language project titled Vitthal Teedi. The motion poster of this series was shared by the official Instagram handle of OHO Gujarati where the show will be available for streaming.

Pratik Gandhi's latest project

The motion poster starts with a voice-over that asks the difference between a gambler and a player. After an anticipating set of music, Pratik Gandhi enters the frame. He is sitting on a chair and holding a couple of cards in his hand. He then says, "The difference between the both is that a gambler relies on his luck to win whereas a player uses his skills". The next frame introduces Gandhi in and as the titular character of Vitthal Teedi.

The trailer of the project will release on May 1 and is divided into two parts. It is directed by Abhishek Jain who is known for his popular films like Kevi Rite Jaish, Bey Yaar and an upcoming film starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon. This project is also very special for Pratik as he made his debut with Jain and Cineman Productions.

As soon as the poster was shared, netizens rushed in to express their excitement to watch Pratik in a new role. Many commented using the red heart and fire emojis. One of them also wrote that the post gave them goosebumps. Check out their reactions below.

On the occasion of Pratik's birthday. Sony Liv, the platform that streamed Scam 1992, made a video on his character from the series on the 'everything at once' trend. The video associated every quality from Lenka's track to Pratik's character. Sharing the video, Pratik wrote in the caption, "This is indeed "everything nice". Thank you dear team @sonylivindia for this wonderful birthday gift". Film director Guneet Monga wished him a very happy birthday by commenting on the post as well.

