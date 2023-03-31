President Droupadi Murmu Meets The Elephant Whisperers' Guneet Monga, Kartiki Gonsalves

President Droupadi Murmu met Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, the team of Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers, on Friday (March 31). The President also praised the makers for showcasing India's tradition of conservation and living in harmony with nature. The President of India’s official handle shared the pictures on Twitter and wrote, “President Droupadi Murmu met the makers of Oscar winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers', Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga. She congratulated them on winning the award and praised them for showcasing India's tradition of conservation and living in harmony with nature.”

See the photos here:

President Droupadi Murmu met the makers of Oscar winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers', Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga. She congratulated them on winning the award and praised them for showcasing India's tradition of conservation and living in harmony with nature. pic.twitter.com/BhDx86QyP4 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 31, 2023

Guneet Monga expresses gratitude towards President Murmu

Producer Guneet Monga also shared her experience of meeting the Indian President on her Instagram handle and wrote, “So touched & honoured to have met you, Honourable President Droupadi Murmu. We are eternally grateful for your warm gesture & appreciation for our film. A huge thank you on behalf of team #TheElephantWhisperers.”

More about The Elephant Whisperers

The Elephant Whisperers depicts the care and love showered by caretakers, Bellie and her husband Bomman, in rearing abandoned baby elephants at the government-run Theppakkadu Elephant Camp in the Nilgiris District. The short film was on two elephant calves Raghu and Ammu. It created history earlier this month as it lifted the Oscar for Best Documentary Short, becoming the first India-backed production to manage a win in this category.

As soon as victory for The Elephant Whisperers was announced at the 95th Oscar Awards, Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves took to the stage to receive the honour. The film's director, Kartiki Gonsalves said in her acceptance speech, "I stand here today to speak for the sacred bond between us and our natural world, for the respect of indigenous communities and empathy towards other living beings we share our space with, and finally for co-existence. Thank you to the academy for recognising our film, highlighting indigenous people and animals."