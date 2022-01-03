Prithviraj Sukumaran Introduces 'Bro Daddy' Character In New Poster; Release Date Out?

Three years ago, Prithviraj Sukumaran stepped into the directorial chair for the first time. The actor joined hands with Mohanlal, and the collaboration, Lucifer, is said to be the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. The actor-director duo were supposed to work on the sequel to the action thriller soon after, but there is something else that they want to treat their fans with.



The duo have joined hands for the second time, and this time, things are much lighter, unlike their intense first collaboration as actor-director. Titled Bro Daddy, the film is a family comedy, and the makers have been raising buzz over the past few days. Reports are doing the rounds that film will hit the theatres on January 26, 2022.

Bro Daddy new poster out; release date on January 26?

The film stars Prithviraj in the lead role, and the actor will be seen playing a full-fledged character, unlike a cameo in Lucifer. In an interesting development, Mohanlal and Prithviraj will be playing father-son in the film.

The Driving License star introduced his character Eesho John Kattadi in the latest poster. Though the poster only says 'coming soon' with no official release date mentioned as yet, the makers are reportedly gearing up for a special showcase of the movie on Republic Day and it will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bro Daddy movie cast and plot

Mohanlal who goes by the name John Kattadi, plays the titular character in the film. The highlight of the project is the fun-filled bond that the father-son duo share, and the story seems to revolve around Eesho's love for Anna, though an alliance seems tough due to her father's history with Eesho's mother.

Anna is played by Kalyani Priyadarshan and her father, Kurian Malieakal is played by veteran actor Lalu Alex. Meena plays the role of Prithviraj's mother Annamma, in another collaboration with Mohanlal, after the Drishyam franchise.

The other members of the cast are Kaniha as Elsy Kurian, Kurian Malieakal's wife, Jagadish in the role of Dr Samuel, Soubin Shahir plays the role of Happy Pinto, and Unni Mukundan enacts the role of Cyril.

Prithviraj's mother, played by veteran actor Mallika Sukumaran, is known as Ammachi in the film.

Image: Instagram/@therealprithvi