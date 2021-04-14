Prithviraj Sukumaran Releases Another 'Kuruthi' Poster On Occasion Of Vishu

On the auspicious occasion of Vishu, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took the opportunity to release the highly-anticipated poster of his upcoming movie Kuruthi on his Instagram handle and wished his fans on behalf of the entire team. The Malayalam movie is set to be a socio-political thriller and will mark the debut of Manu Warrier as a director.

In the Kuruthi poster, Sukumaran stands in the background glaring at the camera with a lit torch in his hand. Other cast members appear in the foreground with Roshan Mathew in the centre. The cast appears wounded, angry and ready to attack. The poster bears the words "A vow to kill... an oath to protect" giving a glimpse into the movie's action-packed storyline.

Prithviraj Sukumaran releases 'Kuruthi' poster

Fans of the renowned actor were more excited after getting a look into the movie through the Kuruthi poster. They dropped many fire emojis in the comment section and thanked him and the Kuruthi team for their wishes on Vishu. The Instagram post received over 25,000 likes in less than an hour.

Kuruthi cast features Prithviraj Sukumaran with Murali Gopy, Roshan Mathew, Mamukkoya, Srindaa, Shine Tom Chacko and others. The movie had already completed its shooting in early January. The movie will be the third venture bankrolled by Prithviraj Productions after 9 and Driving License.

On January 4, 2021, Sukumaran announced the pack-up of the movie and shared his experience of shooting for Kuruthi. He was glad to announce that in his career of 2 decades and more than 100 movies he was able to be part of a movie that had completed shooting and pre-production in a short span of time. "Absolute full marks to the crew" he said as they were able to keep up with the fast-paced shoot. He was proud to be a producer of the movie and happy to be a part of the cast. Along with the news, he also released the first Kuruthi poster.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's movies coming up in 2021-22

Prithviraj will be starring in six movies scheduled to release in 2021. Other than Kuruthi, the actor will be starring in Brahmam, a movie based on the Hindi film Andhadhun. He will also be seen in Aadujeevitham, Jana Gana Mana and Star. In 2022, he will be featuring in Theerppu, Kaduva and Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. Barroz will also be the directorial debut of Mollywood star Mammootty.

(Promo Image Source: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.