Prithviraj Sukumaran Resumes Work 3 Months After Knee Injury: Going To Give My 100%

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran on Friday said he has recovered from his knee injury and will soon return to work with "100 per cent" energy.

In an Instagram post, Sukumaran said it has been three months since he injured his knee while shooting for an action sequence for his upcoming Malayalam film "Vilayath Buddha".

Following the injury, the 40-year-old actor said he had to undergo a "fairly complex" surgery and thanked the team of doctors who treated him.

"Complete and full recovery is still a while away and I will have to continue to stick to my physiotherapy and rehabilitation plan. But to get to where I am in 3 months took a lot of skill and dedication from this team. So THANK YOU for the commitment and truly inspiring passion towards your professions!

"Last but never the least..Thank you to each one of you who reached out in various ways with your wishes and prayers. I'm grateful, and deeply humbled by the care and concern! Time to get back to work..and as always..I'm going to give my 100 per cent and then some! Exciting updates coming your way...starting tomorrow!" he wrote.

Sukumaran's upcoming releases include "Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire" and Bollywood movie "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan".