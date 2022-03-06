Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Malayalam Film 'Jana Gana Mana' Gets A Release Date; See Post

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for the release of his upcoming highly-anticipated film, Jana Gana Mana. The makers of the film have recently released a poster revealing the film's release date. Jana Gana Mana is a Malayalam thriller movie that also stars Suraj Venjaramood in a pivotal role alongside Prithviraj. Both the lead actors took to their respective Instagram handles to announce the release date of the upcoming Malayalam film.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares poster of Jana Gana Mana along with the release date

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Prithviraj shared the poster of Jana Gana Mana as he wrote, "In matters of conscience, the law of the majority has no place - Mahatma Gandhi. #JanaGanaMana In theatres worldwide from 28/04/2022!"

The poster features the lead duo Prithviraj and Suraj in intense looks. The poster also reveals the release date of the film, which is April 28, 2022.

Suraj Venjaramoodu shares a quote by Mahatma Gandhi

Suraj Venjaramoodu, who plays a significant role in the film, also took to his Instagram handle and dropped the much-awaited poster of Jana Gana Mana. Sharing the post, he wrote in the caption, "In matters of conscience, the law of the majority has no place” - Mahatma Gandhi. #JanaGanaMana In theatres worldwide from 28/04/2022!" The post garnered several comments with fans dropping heart and fire emojis to the comment section.

More on Jana Gana Mana

Earlier, the makers had released a gripping trailer of the film Jana Gana Mana, starring Suraj Venjarammoodu as a cop and Prithviraj as a crime suspect. Apart from the duo, the film also features Vincy Aloshious, Siddique, Benzi Mathews, Anand Bal, and Little Darshan. The trailer shows an interrogation scene between the characters played by Suraj and Prithviraj.

About the cast

While the script of the upcoming film is penned by Sharis Mohammed, it will be bankrolled by Prithviraj's wife Supriya Menon. Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the producers of the movie are namely Harris Desom, Naveen P. Thomas, Supriya Menon, Santhosh Krishnan, Justin Stephen and Listin Stephen. Prithviraj and Suraj previously shared the screen space for 2019’s release Driving License, which was a BO hit.

Image: Instagram/@therealprithvi