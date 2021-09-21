Prithviraj Sukumaran Unveils Rana Daggubati's Look From His Upcoming Movie 'Bheemla Nayak'

As Rana Daggubati is set to release his upcoming Telugu action-thriller, Bheemla Nayak, Prithviraj Sukumaran recently unveiled his look from the film. As the movie is the remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum, he reminisced his experience working in the movie last year and even praised Rana Daggubati’s swag in the film.

Even numerous fans were delighted to see Rana Daggubati’s look from Bheemla Nayak and showered tons of love and best wishes for him.

Rana Daggubati’s look from Bheemla Nayak

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared Bheemla Nayak’s poster will all his fans while revealing Rana Daggubati’s look from the film. In the poster, Rana Daggubati can be seen wearing a cool black shirt and a white lungi along with a pair of snazzy black sunglasses.

In the caption, Sukumaran wrote about how his movie, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, was a special film to him and added how privileged he was to essay his character from the film. He even expressed his happiness about Rana Daggubati playing a character in the Telugu movie and presented his new look. He wrote, “Bheemla Nayak/ @AyyappanumKoshiyum Ayyappanum Koshiyum is a very very special film to me personally for a multitude of reasons and Koshy Kurien will forever remain one among the most iconic characters I have had the privilege of playing. Sachy and me have had so many conversations regarding the potential remakes of this very special film and we never imagined it would be this giant project with the stalwarts of the industry associated with it in Telugu. With legends like PawanKalyan sir, Trivikram sir, Ravi chetan (Ravi K Chandran) leading the way, with Thaman handling the music, you know this is going to be one hell of a ride! But what gives me even more happiness, is the fact that dear friend and brother Rana Daggubati , reprises Koshy Kurien in Telugu! Bro..you look so freaking cool and you have way more swag than I ever did! Privileged to present Rana Daggubati as Daniel Shekar! PS: Rocking the mundu (dhothi) bro! Presenting @ranadaggubati as #DanielShekar”(Sic).

All the fans were thrilled to see the new look of Rana Daggubati presented by Prithviraj Sukumaran and dropped in numerous heart emojis in the comments. Many of them also added fire emojis to depict how fiery the Bheemal Nayak poster was. Take a look at some of the fan's reactions to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram post.

Bheemla Nayak

Directed by Saagar K. Chandra, the movie is scheduled for release on 12 January 2022. Some of the popular actors of the movie include Pawan Kalyan as SI Bheemla Nayak, Rana Daggubati as Daniel "Danny" Shekar, Samuthirakani, and Nithya Menon.

Image: Instagram/@therealprithvi/@ranadaggubati