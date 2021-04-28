Prithviraj Sukumaran Wishes 'chetan And Chechi' Mohanlal And His Wife On 33rd Anniversary

South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram to share a selfie with Mohanlal and his wife on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. Recently, the actor also celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife Supriya Menon with a sweet post. Check out Prithviraj's Instagram post wishing Mohanlal on his wedding anniversary.

Prithviraj's Instagram post

The Driving Licence actor Prithviraj has been friends with the veteran actor for a long time as both the artists have worked together in several films. The actor sent out his wedding anniversary wishes to Mohanlal with an Instagram post where Prithviraj posed with his wife and Mohanlal's wife Suchitra Mohanlal. The couple celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary and Prithviraj endearingly called them 'Chetan and Chechi' and wished them.

Netizens' reaction to Prithviraj Sukumaran's wishes to Mohanlal

Fans could not help but swoon at the artists' reaction in the comment section. Netizens flooded the comment section with heart and smiley emojis. On the other hand, many took this opportunity to wish the couple on their wedding anniversary as many sent out wishes under the post.

Pic Credit: Prithviraj IG

Prithviraj and Mohanlal's movies

The duo has worked together on several projects over the years and delivered super hit films at the box office. The 2019 released Lucifer was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starred Mohanlal in the lead role. With a steady opening at the box office, Lucifer went on to become the Malayalam film industry's highest-grossing movie ever with a business of over 175 crores. the movie had an ensemble of talented actors, including the director himself, such as Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Saniya Iyappan.

The duo is now all set to work together as they have joined hands for Mohanlal's directorial debut venture Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. Apart from Prithviraj and Mohanlal, the movie will also feature actors such as Shayla McCaffrey, Sara Vega, and Rafael Amargo. The movie will follow the adventure of Barroz as he goes on a quest to hand over a 400-year-old treasure to the descendant of D' Gama. The 3D movie will soon begin shooting and is expected to be released later in the year 2022.

Promo Pic Credit: Mohanlal IG

