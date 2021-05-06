Prithviraj Sukumaran Wishes Mammootty And Sulfath On Their Anniversary; See Post

As Mammootty and his wife Sulfath celebrate 42 years of their marriage on May 6, 2021, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram feed and wished the couple on their special day. Scroll along to take a look at the post and how fans and followers are reacting.

Prithviraj Sukumaran wishes Mammootty and Sulfath on their anniversary

Prithviraj is quite close to Mammootty and his family, including the latter’s son Dulquer Salmaan. The actor shared a picture of the couple as they stood next to each other and smiled at the camera. The actor kept his caption simple, he wrote, “Happy Anniversary” and added the hugs and a red heart emoji.

The picture has received over 370k likes within a few hours of being shared on the photo-sharing platform. The comments under the photo are full of love for the couple by their fans and followers. Prithviraj’s wife, Supriya Sukumaran also took to the comments and wished the couple and wrote, “Happy anniversary!”. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Dulquer Salmaan’s post for his parents Mammootty and Sulfath

Mammootty and Sulfath have been married for 42 years after they tied the knot in 1979. The couple’s son Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram account to wish his parents and expressed that the two are what others strive to be. He shared an adorable selfie of his parent and wrote, “Happy anniversary Umma and Pa! This picture looks like it could be from last year! You both are what we all strive to be like!” and added the hashtags #couplegoals #theOGs #beaconsoflove and #lovebirds among others.

Prithviraj on the work front

Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in the movie Ayyapannum Koshiyum, which was directed and written by Sachi and released on February 7, 2020, to positive reviews from the audience and critics. The actor is all set to appear next in the movie Kuruthi, which arrives in theatres next week on May 13, 2021. Prithviraj will share screen space with Murali Gopy and Roshan Matthew in the upcoming film, which is directed by Manu Warrier.

Image: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram

