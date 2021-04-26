Prithviraj Sukumaran Wishes Wife On Their 10th Anniversary: 'This Woman Deserves A Medal!'

South Indian star Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram featured a lovely post for his wife as they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. While sharing the post, he wrote that he was extremely lucky to find a best friend, soulmate, and life partner all together in the same person. Take a look at Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram post for his wife here.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a picture with his wife Supriya Menon Prithviraj and wished her on their anniversary. While sharing the photo, the actor expressed that he was extremely lucky to have his wife Supriya in his life. He also wrote that his wife should get a medal for putting up with him for the past 10 years. The actor wrote,

"10 years Not everyone is lucky enough to find a best friend, soulmate and partner all in the same person. We’ve celebrated together when the whole world was cheering, and we’ve held hands when it seemed like the whole world was trying to pull us down. Mother to my wonderful child, and the strength that’s held me together, this woman deserves a medal for having put up with me for the last 10 years! I love you Sups! To the next 10 and forever".

Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya left a comment on the post and wrote "Finally, the truth is out there! Hahahahaha! I love you too!".

Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya also shared their pictures on her Instagram account and wrote a long heartfelt note for her hubby. In her note, she wrote, "Happy 10th anniversary to my amazing partner @therealprithvi! It’s been a decade and we have grown together as a couple and also as individuals. We have had many arguments, disagreements but also many beautiful moments over the course of the last 10 years" and further continued to wish the actor. Take a look at the post here.

Friends and fans react to Prithviraj Sukumaran's post

Many actors like Rashi Khanna, Tovino Thomas, Saniya Iyappan left comments and wished the actor. Most of the fans left comments and wished the couple on their anniversary, while also dropping heart emojis.

