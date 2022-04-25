Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently busy filming the final schedule of his upcoming adventure drama, Aadujeevitham. Directed by veteran filmmaker Blessy, the film is based on a novel by Benyamin.

As the actor is doing well on the professional front, he often shares pictures with his lady love, Supriya Menon. The two tied the knot in 2011 and since then they have been enjoying marital bliss. The South actor recently ringed into his 11th anniversary with his wife Supriya Menon. Despite being away from his wife, Prithviraj Sukumaran dedicated a special post for her to mark the occasion.

Prithviraj Sukumaran wishes wife Supriya on their anniversary

On Monday, Sukumaran took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback video with his wife where the two are seen enjoying a boat ride. The two are seen flaunting their dazzling smile as they pose for the short clip. Sharing the video, Prithviraj Sukumaran captioned the post as "11 years! @supriyamenonprithviraj. (sic)"

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and dropped heartfelt wishes in the comments. One user wrote "Happy anniversary to the two most amazing personalities of our era". A second commented, "Lovely couple". Supriya Menon also reacted to the post and wrote "Happy anniversary...Please wrap up soon and come back! (sic)"

Here take a look:

Supriya Menon shares a sweet video on their anniversary

On Monday, taking to her Instagram handle, the star wife also dropped a sweet video. The video captured all the beautiful moments that the two spent together with each other. In the background, Supriya added the song, Zaalima. Sharing the video, Supriya Menon penned a heartfelt caption. She wrote "Happy 11th anniversary P! You are away shooting for Aadujeevitham again and this is the 2nd time in 11 years that we are apart on this special day! Hopefully Aadujeevitham will finally be over soon and we can celebrate! Come back soon!! #11&counting#weddinganniversary#prithvi&supriya (sic)"

Most of the fans left comments on the post and wished the couple on their anniversary and dropped heart emojis.

Take a look at Supriya's video here:

(Image: @therealprithvi/Instagram)