Prithviraj Sukumaran's Most Memorable Performances As A Police Officer

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the most popular actors in Malayalam cinema who has worked in both mainstream and parallel films. Over the years, he has played a wide range of roles and earned numerous awards for his performances. Here are his most memorable performances as a cop.

Memories

The 2013 crime thriller film Memories showed Prithviraj as a police officer Sam Alex who is heavily dependent on alcoholism to ease the pain of his family loss. Concerned that her son would die because of his habit, his mother convinces him to investigate a case of a serial killer who follows a similar pattern of murders by hanging people on a Cross. Directed by Jeethu Joseph the film starred Miya Vijayaranghavan, Suresh Krishna, S. O. Sreekumar, and Meghana Raj along with Prithviraj.

Police Police

Prithviraj Sukumaran had made his acting debut with the commercially successful Malayalam film Nandanam in 2002, he established himself as a prominent actor in Malayalam cinema in the following years. However, he debuted in the Telugu industry 8 years later with the 2010's Police Police. A Manmohan Challa-directional, the film featured Kamalinee Mukherjee and Sanjana in the lead roles along with Prithviraj. The film follows the story of the sincere cop IPS Ranadheer who learns about the corrupt ways of ASP Ravikanth IPS and sets out to expose him. However, he could not find any evidence to sustain it and in the process, he loses his wife.

Mumbai Police

The psychological thriller film Mumbai Police showed ACP Antony Moses a.k.a. Rascal Moses who loses his partial memory after a car accident. Right before the accident, he had discovered the truth behind ACP Aaryan's murder but fails to recall the name after the accident. When he is reassigned to take on the same case he retraces his steps back to the filled and faces some bitter truths. Written by Bobby-Sanjay, the film starred Jayasurya, Rahman Aparna Nair, Deepa Vijayan among others

7th Day

Prithviraj's 2014 action thriller film 7th Day emerged as a commercial success of the year in Malayalam cinema, grossing a total of Rs. 40 Crores on box office. The film showed Prithviraj as IPS office David Abraham who meets in an accident with two friends Shan and Monu and takes them to hospital. They reveal an unfortunate event that changed their lives and David gets involved to investigate in a twisted case while helping them.

Raavanan

Prithviraj appeared in the epic-adventure action film Raavanan along with Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and South Indian Star Vikram in the lead. Prithiviraj essayed the role of Raagini's husband, senior police officer Dev Prakash. To take revenge for his sister's death from Dev, antagonist Veera kidnaps Raagini on her boating trip. Dev is informed about the incident and he enters the forest with his team and the aid of a local forest guard. Meanwhile, Ragini gets sentimental after she hears the story of Veera's sister's death.

