Prithviraj's ‘Bhramam' Makers Release ‘Munthiripoovo’ Song From Upcoming Thriller

Online streaming giant Amazon Prime Video recently announced the release of Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming Malayalam remake, Bhramam on the platform. Helmed by Ravi K Chandran, the film will premiere on the OTT platform on October 7. Ahead of the launch of the highly-anticipated film, the filmmakers have released a lyrical musical video titled Munthiripoovo on Wednesday.

Prithviraj's Sukumaran starrer Bhramam releases Munthiripoovo lyrical

The newly released video of the peppy and soulful track features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Raashi Khanna. It has been composed and arranged by Jakes Bejoy, who has also crooned the song along with Midhun Suresh. The song's lyrics are penned by B K Harinarayanan. The track gives its viewers a glimpse into the musically thrilling adventures that the movie promises.

More about Bhramam

For the unversed, Bhramam, also stars Unni Mukundan, Sudheer Karamana, Mamtha Mohandas and Raashi in essential roles. The film is a Malayam remake of the 2018 Hindi film Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film dwells on the life of a pianist, who pretends to be blind. Prithviraj essays the role of the pianist, whose musical journey gets interlaced with suspense, inspiration, confusion and drama as he gets embroiled in a murder mystery. As the plot thickens and a set of bizarre events unfold, wit and survival create the fabric of the film coupled with the stellar background score composed by Jakes.

The OTT release of the film was also announced by Sukumaran who took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a new poster of the film. In the poster, he can be seen wearing dark sunglasses and a reflection of himself and Mamtha is visible. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Proud to introduce my film, #Bhramam - available in India only on @primevideoin and in theatres worldwide (except India) from 7th Oct, 2021." Many fans and followers expressed their excitement for the release of the film.

Meanwhile, Sukumaran has a packed schedule with several projects in the pipeline. The actor serves as the co-lead and helmer of Mohanlal starrer film, Bro Daddy. He also has Jana Gana Mana, Gold, Vilayath Buddha, Ayalvashi and many others in his kitty.

