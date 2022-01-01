Last Updated:

Priya Prakash Varrier Bids Farewell To 2021 With Emotional Note; Calls It 'roller Coaster'

Priya Prakash Varrier took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note as she bids adieu to 2021.

Known for her role in the popular Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love, Priya Prakash Varrier enjoys a large fanbase on social media. She is often lauded for her stunning pictures and outstanding dance moves. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priya marked the New Year by penning an emotional note.

Priya Prakash Varrier pens an emotional note

Priya Prakash Varrier took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note as she bid adieu to 2021. She wrote, "Dear 2021, you were not an easy one. I had to put up quite a fight to get through you." Her post further read, "I found myself questioning faith, trust and human relationships. You were more about survival than life for me, I’m a little disappointed in you cause you were quite harsh on me. I won’t lie, But I don’t blame you as much as I blame my own expectations."

A part of her note read, "I should be mad at myself for thinking that you would miraculously turn my life upside down, just not how I wanted you to. It’s honestly very hard to find the silver linings amidst all of this but I’m still standing." Priya added, "I’m sure you’ve prepared me enough for the upcoming battles of a fresh year. I’m grateful for every single person who stood by me and made things a tad better."

Priya Prakash bids farewell to 2021

Her note continued, "I'm glad I let go of a few who constantly made me feel like I wasn't enough. You showed me how people change and that nothing lasts forever." Priya wrote, "You taught me not to rely on anyone but myself to pick me up after I fall. You helped me realise that I deserve nothing but the best and I shouldn't be settling for anything less." 

Priya Prakash Varrier concluded her emotional note by writing, "You saw me heartbroken, vulnerable, anxious, hurt, confused and at my worst. You've been full of lessons and reminders. You've witnessed me taking baby steps towards healing and focussing on discovering myself. You've been a challenging and interesting year. So, thank you for being a roller coaster. With a heavheartar, I bid you a farewell too. Miles to go. Love You. Pri."

