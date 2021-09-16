When Priya Prakash Varrier Crooned Ranbir Kapoor’s Iconic Hit Song ‘Channa Mereya’

Famous for her role in Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love, Priya Prakash Varrier enjoys a large fanbase on social media. She is often praised for her stunning pictures and outstanding dance moves. One of the videos that gained immense popularity featured her singing the popular Ranbir Kapoor song, Channa Mereya.

Priya Prakash Varrier sings Ranbir Kapoor's Channa Mereya

Priya Varrier took to Instagram a while ago and posted a video that has made a special place in fan's hearts. In the video she uploaded, the young actor can be seen in a glamourous red sequin saree. The video features Varrier singing the melodious Channa Mereya with her pals.

Watch the video here

Priya Prakash Varrier was last seen in Ishq: Not a Love Story, a romantic thriller that was helmed by S S Raju. The actor was accompanied by Sajja Teja in the film, as they two played lead roles in the 2021 film. The film was produced by NV Prasad, Paras Jain and Vakada Anjan Kumar under the banner of Megaa Super Good Films. Ishq: Not a Love Story was a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film by the same name.

The actor recently spoke to Pinkvilla about how she deals with trolls online in the age of digital technology. Speaking about the important issue Varrier said that people often forget that even celebrities have personal lives and are simply 'normal' human beings. The Oru Adaar Love mentioned that she has no filters on Instagram and shows her fans and followers her 'vulnerable, happy self'. The actor recently took a trip to Russia with her friends and was extremely upset that videos and vlogs of her were being circulated on the internet without proper context.

She mentioned that netizens began to circulate videos of her out of context and with misleading headlines, which were sent to her by her family and friends. She mentioned that the video and caption were being circulated on several platforms including YouTube, TikTok and Whatsapp with captions and messages that were completely out of context. She concluding by saying that whatever she does with her friends and how she chooses to live her life is her choice.

(Image: Instagram/@priya.p.varrier)