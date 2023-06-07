Priya Prakash Varrier Says Viral Wink In Oru Aadar Love Was Her Idea, Director Responds

Priya Prakash Varrier shot to national fame with her debut Malayalam movie, Oru Adaar Love. The reason behind this was a scene from a song in the movie in which she could be seen winking. Later, the name 'wink girl' came to be associated with her. The wink became a viral sensation at the time garnering immense traction and interest in the film and her.

Almost 4 years after the film's release, Priya has now stated that the wink was actually her idea. Director, Omar Lulu contested the claims, insisting the idea was always his. He even took to his social media handles to share multiple posts about what now appears to be a passive feud.

Priya Prakash Varrier claims 'the wink' as her own

(Priya Prakash Varrier claims the Oru Aadar Love 'wink' as her own | Image: priya.p.varrier/Instagram)



Priya Prakash Varrier, 4 years after the release of her film, Oru Adaar Love, has claimed that the wink which shot her and the romantic-comedy, to fame, was actually her idea. While some expressed surprise at this trivia, others questioned why the actress felt the need to bring this up now. While the actress has not responded to these questions, director of Oru Adaar Love, Omar Lulu's response to the situation has turned the situation into a bit of a passive feud.

Omar Lulu reacts

(Omar Lulu rubishes Priya's claims about the wink | Image: omar_lulu_/Instagram)



Omar Lulu took to his social media handles to share an interview clip from back in 2019, which showed Priya Prakash Varrier speaking about the film. The interview discusses the wink, which Priya accredits as director Omar Lulu's idea. The caption for the post made by Lulu called the actress a "poor child" who has forgotten the particulars of the wink, as 5 years had passed since then. Lulu also sarcastically suggested a medicine for Priya's alleged "memory loss" about the facts. A rough translation of the caption read, "Poor child must have forgotten for 5 years. Vallyachandanadi is the best for memory loss."

Though Priya Prakash Varrier has not reacted to Omar Lulu's retort, the latter has shared at least 2 more posts pertaining to what appears to be a one-sided feud. Netizens have also reacted to the incident calling out the director for unnecessarily stretching the issue. Despite the hype created by the wink, Oru Adaar Love largely received negative reviews upon its release.