Priyamani Opens Up About Relationship With Husband Mustafa Raj Amid Ex-wife's Allegations

Recently, in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, South diva Priyamani talked about her relationship with her husband, Mustafa Raj. She stated that she and Mustafa are in a "very secure" relationship. The Family Man star's comment comes a day after Mustafa's first wife, Ayesha claimed that Priyamani's marriage with Raj was "invalid". According to the report, earlier Ayesha had claimed that Mustafa and she have not yet filed for divorce. Read on to know more about the controversy.

Priyamani: "We are definitely very secure in our relationship"

During her conversation with the outlet, Priyamani opened up about her relationship with Raj. She said communication is the key. Talking about the relationship between her and Mustafa Raj, she revealed that they are definitely "very secure" in their relationship. Her husband Raj is in the United States due to his work commitments. The Chaarulatha actor said that the couple makes sure to talk to each other every day. She continued that if Raj is busy with work, he "probably calls her or texts her once he is free, or vice versa if she is busy with filming".

According to the report, Ayesha earlier had said that Mustafa Raj is still married to her and his marriage with Priyamani is "invalid". Mustafa's first wife claimed that the businessman and she did not yet file for divorce. She added that Raj declared in the court that he was a bachelor while tying the knot with Priyamani.

Responding to the accusations, Mustafa had denied the allegation. He said that the charges against him are "false" and he is still paying the children's maintenance to Ayesha on regular basis. Raj claimed that Ayesha is simply trying to extort money from him. He stated Ayesha and him are living separately since 2010 and then got divorced in the year 2013. He also questioned that his marriage with Priyamani took place in the year 2017 and why Ayesha was quiet for so long.

On the work front, Priyamani rose to fame in the entertainment industry with her portrayal of Manoj Bajpayee's on-screen wife in the hit web series, The Family Man. The South diva made her acting debut with a Telugu flick named Evare Atagaadu. However, she gained recognition with her performance in the Tamil film titled Paruthiveeran in the year 2007.

