Priyamani To Be A Part Of Allu Arjun Starrer 'Pushpa: The Rule'? Know Details Here

After a terrific response to Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa: The Rise Part 1, makers are leaving no stones unturned in making its sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, equally grand and massive.

Ever since the makers announced the sequel, fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on the film. Several rumours and speculations associated with the film are doing rounds on the internet. However, as per the latest report, South diva Priyamani is said to be in talks with Pushpa makers to play a key role in Pushpa: The Rule.

Priyamani to be a part of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule

As the first part of Pushpa had some notable faces of the south industry, makers are planning to do the same for the sequel too. Earlier, several media reports suggested that Vijay Sethupathi is taken on board to play Makal Selvan in the film. After Vijay Sethupati's entry, there are high chances of Priyamani joining the star-studded cast of Pushpa: The Rule. As per Pinkvilla reports, the National Award-winning actor is being roped in to play Makal Selvan's wife in Pushpa 2. Reports also suggest that Priyamani has heard the script and has also given nod to it. However, there has been no official confirmation neither from the maker's side nor from the actor's side.

More about Pushpa

Pushpa emerged as one of the biggest entertainers of the year 2021 and received praise from both the audience and critics alike. Pushpa: The Rise starred Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, while Fahadh Faasil played the lead antagonist. Written and directed by Sukumar, the film also starred Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya and others in pivotal roles. The film emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films in 2021 and it was released in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

(Image: @primevideoin,pillumani/Instagram)