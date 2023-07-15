Project K: New Poster Gives Glimpse Of Prabhas And Kamal Haasan?

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K is one of the most anticipated films for next year. Recently, it was announced that the film will debut at the comic con in San Diego. Now, the makers have unveiled a new poster of the film.

3 things you need to know:

Project K is being directed by Nag Ashwin.

It is rumoured to be featuring King of Kotha actor Dulquer Salmaan.

The SDCC 2023 panel for Project K will be helmed by Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan vs Prabhas in new poster?

The latest poster for Project K featured the question, “What is Project K?” The poster showed two fists bumping into each other. While one arm was laden in gloves and battle gear, another was wrapped in rags. It is speculated that this is a slight glimpse of a battle that may take place between Kamal Haasan and Prabhas.

(A poster for Project K with two fists clashing into each other | Image: vyjayanthimovies/Instagram)

While referencing the San Diego Comic-Con panel for Project K, the caption read, “The world awaits the ultimate showdown. Brace yourselves for a glimpse into the world of #ProjectK on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA).” A few days ago, the makers of Project K announced the association of Kamal Haasan with the film.

What to expect from the Project K panel in SDCC 2023?

The Project K panel was announced just before the sudden SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike took place. After which it was uncertain whether the Project K promotion will take place at the comic con. However, now with a new poster, the makers of the film have clarified the query. The comic-con event will begin on July 20 and go on for four days.

(An artwork for Project K's SDCC featurette | Image: vyjayanthimovies/Instagram)

The first glimpse teaser for Project K is highly anticipated, as it will break the pattern after months of cryptic promotional material. Moreover, the actors are going to engage in Q&A rounds with the attendees and drop more information about the film. In the same vein, some merchandising for the film may also be rendered available. The teaser is set to release on July 21.