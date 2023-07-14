Project K Premiere At Comic Con To Get Cancelled Due To Actors' Strike?

Project K was announced to be premiering at this year's Comic Con. The production house revealed that Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone will join Prabhas and Nag Ashwin in revealing the title of the sci-fi film at the San Diego event later this month. However, with the Hollywood actors' strike, declared by SAG-AFTRA, in place, there is lingering doubt over the big premiere of Project K.

3 things you need to know

Project K is the first film from India slated to premiere at Comic Con.

With the actors' strike in place, all movie promotions will be put on hold.

In Hollywood, twin strikes of writers and actors have cast doubt on future productions.

How is SDCC affected by twin strikes?

The Hollywood strike restricts actors from promoting their films at premieres, film festivals, press promotions and events. Only recently, the Oppenheimer cast walked out of a premiere in London in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA. As a result of the strikes, many stakeholders are pulling out of events and film festivals. As per Union rules, while on strike, actors cannot appear, promote or partake in interviews. Additionally, personal appearances, promotions along with production work including auditions, rehearsals, readings, voiceovers and of course, shooting - is all out of bounds.

(San Diego Comic Con, one of the biggest fan events, is lined up for later this week | Image: SDCC/Twitter)

SDCC is also one such event that will be affected by twin strikes. With Project K slated to premiere at the prestigious fan event, there is a question over the premiere of the film there on July 20.

What happens with Project K SDCC premiere now?

Project K is slated for SDCC premiere in the coming week. While many Hollywood actors and writers will not be appearing at the event due to the strikes, Project K's premiere stays unaffected. Hollywood actors won't attend Comic Con but Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika can as the strikes are not related to Indian actors and writers, unless they are registered with SAG or WGA.

(Project K is scheduled to release on January 12, next year | Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Moreover, Project K is not backed by any Hollywood studio so it can premiere as planned.