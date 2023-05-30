Puneeth Rajkumar's Brother Expresses Love Through Tattooing Actor's Name On His Chest

Raghavendra Rajkumar, the elder brother of Puneeth Rajkumar, has paid tribute to the late actor by getting a tattoo of his name on his chest. In a heartfelt gesture, Raghavendra has also included the names of Puneeth's daughters just below his name. However, instead of using their formal names, Raghavendra has chosen to tattoo their affectionate nicknames. A photo of this touching tribute has been circulating on the internet, capturing the attention of fans and admirers.

Raghavendra's sweet gesture



A captivating image of Raghavendra Rajkumar has been making its way across the internet, capturing the hearts of fans. The picture showcases Raghavendra moments after getting inked, displaying his profound gesture of love. Adorning his chest are three fresh tattoos, each symbolizing his affection for his late brother, Puneeth Rajkumar, and his two beloved nieces. Instead of opting for their given names, Raghavendra chose to permanently etch the nickname "Appu" onto his chest, signifying Puneeth's endearment. Just below, he honored his nieces, Vanditha and Drithi, with the playful monikers "Toto" and "Nukki" inked in a heartfelt display of family connection.

Puneeth's demise



Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29 2021 while being taken to a hospital in Bengaluru, after he had been complaining of uneasiness. The actor was 46. He also donated his eyes in line with a pledge made by his father Rajkumar as per which each family member would donate their eyes. His funeral was attended by many eminent state politicians of Karnataka. The actor was also posthumously felicitated with the Karnataka Ratna award at the Kannada Rajyotsava ceremony held on November 1 - the highest civilian award for the state, last year.

More about Raghavendra



Raghavendra is himself also an actor and a producer. He had notably played a cameo in Puneeth Rajkumar's last film, James, which had seen a posthumous release. James had opened in theatres to a roaring response registering both commercial and critical acclaim.