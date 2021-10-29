Puneeth Rajkumar No More: Rahul Gandhi Condoles Sandalwood Star's Demise; 'Gone Too Soon'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the untimely demise of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar on Friday and extended his support to the friends, family and fans of the actor fondly known as ‘Appu’. The 46-year-old Yuvarathanaa actor died due to cardiac arrest while working out in a gym.

Tweeting his condolences, Rahul Gandhi said, “My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Gone too soon.”

Prominent leaders express shock & grief on passing away of Puneeth Rajkumar

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other political leaders have also expressed their shock and grimness on the sudden demise of the talented young actor. PM Modi termed the actor’s demise as ‘a cruel twist of fate', adding that he will be fondly remembered for his work and ‘wonderful personality. In the tweet, PM wrote, “A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ofcNpnMmW3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2021

The demise of the young actor has sent a shock wave across the country. Reacting to the grim news, Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai wrote in a tweet that he is ‘deeply shocked’ with the sudden death of the popular actor. He further expressed his condolences by calling him the ‘Kannaadigar’s favourite actor Appu’, and termed his demise as an enormous loss to Kannada and the state of Karnataka.

Former Chief Minister of the state and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa also took to Twitter to express grimness on Puneeth's unfortunate demise. Writing in Kannada, he expressed that the eminent actor’s demise at a young age has shocked him and he is sending strength to his fans and family members to deal with the unfortunate incident. He wrote, “The sudden death of Kudi Puneet Rajkumar, a popular artist of the country, is shocking. He left us at a young age. May God give strength to his family & fans who have been shocked by his sudden death.”

ಅಣ್ಣಾವ್ರ ಜೊತೆ ಬಾಲ ಕಲಾವಿದರಾಗಿ ಭಕ್ತ ಪ್ರಹ್ಲಾದ, ಚಲಿಸುವ ಮೋಡಗಳು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವು ಚಿತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅವರ ಅಭಿನಯ, ಬೆಟ್ಟದ ಹೂವು, ನಟಸಾರ್ವಭೌಮ ಮೊದಲಾದ ಅನೇಕ ಯಶಸ್ವಿ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಹೃದಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಚಿರಸ್ಥಾನ ಪಡೆದ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಅಪ್ಪು ಅಮರರಾಗಿಯೇ ಉಳಿಯಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ನಿಮ್ಮ ನೆನಪು ಚಿರಾಯು ಪುನೀತ್. ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿ 🙏 (2/2) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) October 29, 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also expressed her condolences on the unfateful demise and wrote," Condolences on the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar. A bright star. He had a long promising career ahead. My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and followers."



Image: PTI/ ANI