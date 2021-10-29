Last Updated:

Puneeth Rajkumar Passes Away At 46: South Film Industry 'shocked', Offers Condolences

As the news about Puneeth Rajkumar's demise surfaced on the internet, it left the film industry in shock with many of them wishing him to rest in peace.

Nehal Gautam
Puneeth Rajkumar dead

Image: Instagram/@puneethrajkumar.official


Puneeth Rajkumar, popularly known as Appu in the Kannada movie industry, passed away at the age of 46 due to cardiac arrest as informed by the ex-Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah. Numerous celebrity artists from the South Indian movie industry expressed their condolences on Puneeth Rajkumar death. The actor was last seen in the superhit Kannada movie, Yuvarathnaa.

According to ANI, Puneeth Rajkumar was hospitalised at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital on Friday, October 29, after the actor began experiencing chest pain at 11:00 am at the gym. Before Puneeth Rajkumar death news surfaced on the internet, the doctors at the Vikram Hospital stated that the actor suffered chest pain followed by a heart attack while he was working out at the gym. 

Numerous celebrity artists namely Lakshmi Manchu, Aathmika, Neelakandan, BA Raju, Boney Kapoor, Venkatesh Prasad and others took to their respective social media handles and expressed their grief on learning about Puneeth Rajkumar death news. 

 

Celebrities offer condolences 

Boney Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and stated how he was deeply shocked to know of the sudden demise of the actor. He also stated how he was a powerful actor who won the hearts of people with his incredible body of work and extended condolences to the actor's family. The notable Telugu actor, Lakshmi Manchu stated that she could not believe it and hoped that his soul may rest in eternal peace. She even shared her deepest condolences to his family. 

Even Mahesh Babu mentioned in a tweet how shocked and deeply sad he was by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. He also praised the late actor on how he was one of the most humble people he ever met. Take a look at how the Kannada film Industry and notable celebrities reacted to Puneeth Rajkumar's death news. 

The legendary actor, Chiranjeevi also took to his Twitter handle and wrote how shocking, devastating & heartbreaking it was to know about the actor's demise. Even Dulquer Salmaan, Karthik Subbaraj and others expressed their grief at the Kannada actor's death and stated how he was one of the warmest actors they'd ever met. Take a look-

Image: Instagram/@puneethrajkumar.official

