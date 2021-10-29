Puneeth Rajkumar Passes Away At 46: South Film Industry 'shocked', Offers Condolences

Puneeth Rajkumar, popularly known as Appu in the Kannada movie industry, passed away at the age of 46 due to cardiac arrest as informed by the ex-Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah. Numerous celebrity artists from the South Indian movie industry expressed their condolences on Puneeth Rajkumar death. The actor was last seen in the superhit Kannada movie, Yuvarathnaa.

According to ANI, Puneeth Rajkumar was hospitalised at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital on Friday, October 29, after the actor began experiencing chest pain at 11:00 am at the gym. Before Puneeth Rajkumar death news surfaced on the internet, the doctors at the Vikram Hospital stated that the actor suffered chest pain followed by a heart attack while he was working out at the gym.

#WATCH | People gather outside Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru where actor Puneeth Rajkumar has been admitted



"He was brought with history of chest pain at 11:40 am, was non-responsive & in Cardiac Asystole, Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated," said hospital statement. pic.twitter.com/0bXI2mLB2z — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

Numerous celebrity artists namely Lakshmi Manchu, Aathmika, Neelakandan, BA Raju, Boney Kapoor, Venkatesh Prasad and others took to their respective social media handles and expressed their grief on learning about Puneeth Rajkumar death news.

I had close cordial relationship with Dr Rajkumar & his family. Passing away of Puneeth is a personal loss for me.



My deepest condolences to his family members & fans. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/iItzOXr8eH — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 29, 2021

Celebrities offer condolences

Boney Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and stated how he was deeply shocked to know of the sudden demise of the actor. He also stated how he was a powerful actor who won the hearts of people with his incredible body of work and extended condolences to the actor's family. The notable Telugu actor, Lakshmi Manchu stated that she could not believe it and hoped that his soul may rest in eternal peace. She even shared her deepest condolences to his family.

Even Mahesh Babu mentioned in a tweet how shocked and deeply sad he was by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. He also praised the late actor on how he was one of the most humble people he ever met. Take a look at how the Kannada film Industry and notable celebrities reacted to Puneeth Rajkumar's death news.

Deeply shocked to know of the sudden demise of @PuneethRajkumar A powerful actor who won the hearts of people with his incredible body of work. Condolences to the family #RIP #Gonetoosoon #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/YuP08U2t8E — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) October 29, 2021

OMG!!!!!!!! Nooooooo. This can’t be true! How can this be? My deepest condolences to the family. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Gone too soon 💔 #PuneethRajkumar — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) October 29, 2021

Unbelievable

46 years of age

No words

RIP #PuneethRajkumar sir pic.twitter.com/LdyxrJJS57 — DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini) October 29, 2021

Rest In Peace #PuneethRajkumar

Gone Too Soon...



Deepest Condolences To Family, Friends & Fans pic.twitter.com/3CdLNozKjj — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) October 29, 2021

Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. One of the most humble people I've met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 29, 2021

The legendary actor, Chiranjeevi also took to his Twitter handle and wrote how shocking, devastating & heartbreaking it was to know about the actor's demise. Even Dulquer Salmaan, Karthik Subbaraj and others expressed their grief at the Kannada actor's death and stated how he was one of the warmest actors they'd ever met. Take a look-

Shocking and Heartbroken..... Most Kindest and Loveable person ...You left us too very soon Puneeth Rajkumar sir..... Rest in Peace — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) October 29, 2021

💔💔💔 One of the kindest and warmest Actors/gentlemen. Praying to the almighty to give Puneeth Sirs family, friends and his ocean of fans the strength to cope with this irreplaceable loss. #RIP #PuneethRajKumar #Gentleman #actor #loss #cannotunderstand #soyoung pic.twitter.com/U8RyOJdFMu — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) October 29, 2021

Shocking ,devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. 💔

Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 29, 2021

Image: Instagram/@puneethrajkumar.official