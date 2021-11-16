Puneeth Rajkumar To Be Awarded Karnataka Ratna Posthumously: CM Basavaraj Bommai

The shocking demise of popular South film industry actor Puneeth Rajkumar on October 29 sent the entertainment industry reeling back. Netizens along with artists across the film fraternity took to their social media to pay their respect and honour his work and contribution.

In a recent development, the state government has decided to honour the late actor with a prestigious award.

Puneeth Rajkumar to be honoured with Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously

According to a report from ANI, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai announced that the late actor will be honoured with the prestigious award of Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously. The announcement came days after Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar reportedly urged CM Basavaraja Bommai to recommend the late actor for Padma Shri. He also asked the CM to consider Rajkumar for Karnataka Ratna award. DK Shivakumar stated,

''I request the CM to consider late actor Puneeth Rajkumar for Padma Shri, Karnataka Ratna and name an important name after him for people to remember him every day''

State Government has decided to honour late Puneeth Rajkumar (in file photo) with Karnataka Ratna award posthumously: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai pic.twitter.com/IHvcI4wux9 — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2021

The late actor's fans also demanded to honour him with a Karnataka Rajyotsava Award to which Minister of Kannada and Culture Sunil Kumar responded by saying, ''Many are saying Puneet Rajkumar should get the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award but as per law and court directions, we can't give away the Rajyotsava Award posthumously. We shall soon take a decision on how to respect Puneeth's work."

The actor was admitted to Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital after complaining of chest pain. Dr Ranganath Nayak reportedly updated on his situation stating that his condition was bad when he was brought to the hospital. Shortly after, he suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed his last on October 29. Survived by his wife Ashwini Revanath and two daughters, the celebrated actor was laid to rest with state honours at the Sree Kanteerava Studios at 5:30 am.

Additionally, his mortal remains were kept at the stadium for public homage which witnessed a crowd of over 10 lakh people arriving to pay their respects. Several notable personalities also came forward to send a heartfelt tribute to the late actor as recently.

South superstar Rajinikanth posted a voice note on his Hoote account where he stated,

''After the treatment, I am recovering very well. When I was in the hospital, Puneeth Rajkumar died unexpectedly. I was only told about him two days later. Hearing that news caused me a lot of pain. He grew right before my eyes. He was very talented, cultured, compassionate, and such a wonderful boy. He left us way too soon. And it is an irreplaceable loss to the Kannada film industry. I have no words to console the grieving family members. Let his soul rest in peace."

