Puneeth Rajkumar's Birthday: Prashanth Neel, Others Extend Sweet Wishes

Power star Puneeth Rajkumar rings in his 46th birthday today, i.e. March 17, 2021. While ardent fans of the Kannada superstar have taken over Twitter with heartfelt wishes for their favourite actor, the National Film Award winner was also wished by a lot of his friends and contemporaries from the film industry on the micro-blogging platform today. Read on to check out sweet wishes by the Natasaarvabhowma actor's celebrity pals on Puneeth Rajkumar's birthday.

Kichcha Sudeepa

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa was one of the first celebrities to tweet a wish on Puneeth Rajkumar's birthday today. The polyglot actor took to his Twitter handle to send a virtual hug to Puneeth on his special day. Sudeepa wrote, "Happy Returns and bst wshs" followed by a hug emoji.

Prashanth Neel

Celebrated Kannada director Prashanth Neel also wished Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar on his 46th birthday. The filmmaker, who rose to fame with the blockbuster Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1, was all praise for Puneeth's "simplicity". He tweeted writing, "Greatness lies in your simplicity. Happy Birthday to ever inspiring @PuneethRajkumar sir."

Dhruva Sarja

Actor Dhruva Sarja also wished Puneeth Rajkumar on his 46th birthday by sharing a sweet picture with him. In the picture shared by Dhruva, the actor-duo was all smiles as they posed for the camera. Posting the picture on Twitter, he wrote, "Wish you Happy Birthday @PuneethRajkumar sir Jai Hanuman".

Wish you Happy Birthday @PuneethRajkumar sir ðŸ˜Š Jai Hanuman ðŸ˜ŠðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/I8fhsLvxMT — Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) March 17, 2021

Rakshit Shetty

Prolific Kannada actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty shared a solo picture of the Raajakumara actor to pen a heartfelt note for him on his birthday. Rakshit also wished him "the world of success for Yuvarathnaa (upcoming film)" in his tweet. The 37-year-old's wish for Puneeth read: "Conveying the best of birthday wishes to our beloved Appu sir. May your good heart and noble stature win you all the more love from people. Also, wishing you the world of success for #Yuvarathnaa".

Ganesh

Kannada film and television actor Ganesh was also one of the many celebrities who wished Puneeth Kumar on turning 46. Along with wishing him "Many Many happy returns of the day", Ganesh also gave the promo of Puneeth's film Yuvarathnaa's song Feel the power a thumbs up. He wrote, "Sir, 'Feel the power' promo looks fabulous".

Many many happy returns of the day @PuneethRajkumar sir, ‘Feel the power”promo looks fabulous ðŸ‘ðŸ»ðŸ‘ðŸ» pic.twitter.com/MVTk2avARJ — Ganesh (@Official_Ganesh) March 17, 2021

Many many happy returns of the day to our beloved POWER STAR @PuneethRajkumar sir. I wish you one more industry hit this year sir ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽŠðŸŽŠðŸŽŠðŸŽŠðŸŽŠ #Yuvarathnaa pic.twitter.com/50GRBfXZ1n — Pavan Wadeyar (@PavanWadeyar) March 17, 2021

Many more Happy returns of the Day @PuneethRajkumar. Have a good one ðŸ‘ — Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) March 17, 2021

Happy birthday to our power star @PuneethRajkumar sir .. wish you the best always ♥ï¸ðŸ¤—

this is the only picture I have with you .. wish to work with you really soon ..ðŸ¤ž pic.twitter.com/IHy4AtosZE — Aakanksha Singh (@aakanksha_s30) March 17, 2021