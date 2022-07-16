Puneeth Rajkumar's Dream Film 'Gandhada Gudi' Gets Release Date; Actor's Wife Drops Poster

Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project Gandhada Gudi is all set to hit theatres soon. The late Kannada star's wife Ashwini made the announcement via social media, while also dropping a new poster from the film. It is being helmed by Amoghavarsha, while Ashwini herself is bankrolling it.

Teasing the 'unique' film, Ashwini said it will take audiences on a beautiful journey of Karnataka as the actor explores its wildlife and natural beauty. The actor had reportedly completed Gandhada Gudi's shoot just months before he passed away on October 29 after suffering a heart attack.

Taking to her Twitter handle on Saturday, July 16, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar dropped a new poster where one can see two people trekking amid the hills. She also penned a heartfelt note In Kannada, which loosely translates to, "Appu's last film. A unique story in which he appeared on his own. A journey to explore the wonderful world of Karnataka. His gift of love to Nadi who gave him immense love." Take a look.

ಅಪ್ಪು ಅವರ ಕೊನೆಯ ಚಿತ್ರ. ಅವರು ಅವರಾಗಿಯೇ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ವಿಶಿಷ್ಟ ಕಥನ. ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಅದ್ಭುತ ಜಗತ್ತನ್ನು ಅನ್ವೇಷಿಸುವ ಪಯಣ. ಅವರಿಗೆ ಅಪಾರ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯನ್ನು ಕೊಟ್ಟ ನಾಡಿಗೆ ಅವರ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಕಾಣಿಕೆ. pic.twitter.com/s3SRaeAZme — Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar (@Ashwini_PRK) July 15, 2022

Back in December last year, the makers shared the film's teaser where Puneeth, a wildlife photographer and director Amoghavarsha could be seen exploring nature together. Filled with stunning glimpses of Karnataka's jungles, beaches and more, the film is being highly-awaited by audiences.

Puneeth Rajkumar was last seen in James, which went on to receive a thunderous response from fans, thereby becoming the biggest release of his career. It also starred Priya Anand, Hareesh Peradi, Au Prabhakar, and Srikanth R. Sarathkumar among others, while his brothers Shivaraj Kumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar also made cameo appearances. Helmed by Chethan Kumar, James reportedly minted ₹100 crores within just 4 days of release.

Puneeth was recently in the headlines after his Twitter handle got unverified. Fans expressed disappointment and anger over the social media platform's move, requesting them to verify the star's account and add the blue tick at the earliest.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PUNEETHRAJUMAR.OFFICIAL/ TWITTER/ @ASHWINI_PRK)