Puneeth Rajkumar's Fan Dies Of Heart Attack Hours After News Of Actor's Sudden Demise

In a heartbreaking update, a hardcore fan of Puneeth Rajkumar from Karnataka's Marur village in Chamarajanagar district suffered a heart attack on the same day the actor died. The person who has been identified as Parashuram Devammanvar passed away at 11 pm while the power star lost his life in the afternoon of October 29. Meanwhile, the celebrated actor was given full state honours by Chief Minister Biswaraj Bommai ahead of his last rites procession on Sunday.

The mortal remains of actor Puneeth Rajkumar were brought to Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru on Sunday morning for the last rites procession. The late superstar's funeral was attended by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM BS Yediyurappa, Government officials, and prominent personalities from Bollywood, Tollywood Film industries. The last rites procession will be held today at around 10 AM.

Fans mourn Puneeth Rajkumar's death

The power star had a huge fan following for obvious reasons including his humble, and down-to-earth personality. He had also financially contributed to the betterment of society especially during the crisis times like COVID-19 and floods. Thousands of fans including children, men and women had reached Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday where the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's mortal remains were kept. The fans reached to pay their last respects to the renowned 'Power star' with banners, placards ahead of the last rites.

From film industries to politicians and from sports fraternity to every citizen of the South Indian states expressed grief over the late actor's death. Fans have been pouring in at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru where the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's mortal remains were kept. The fans had reached to pay their last respects to the renowned 'Power star' with banners, placards ahead of the last rites.

How did Puneeth Rajkumar die?

"Dr Ranganath Nayak, from Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, told ANI that the actor was admitted after suffering chest pain at 11.30 am. The doctor added, “Trying our best to treat him. His condition is serious. Can't say anything as of now. His condition was bad when brought to the hospital, treatment on in ICU.”

(With ANI inputs)