Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden demise left a void in the entire film industry as well as the lives of the Kannada powerhouse's massive fanbase. The actor was admitted to hospital after complaining of chest pain following which he succumbed to a cardiac arrest. As the actor’s ardent fanbase is set to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, they gave a tremendous tribute to the late superstar by making Ganesha-inspired idols of Puneeth Rajkumar.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, as numerous people prepare to welcome Ganesha home, they gave glimpses of how they were celebrating the day by also paying a divine tribute to the late Kannada superstar. One of the Twitter users went online and shared a glimpse of Lord Ganesha's idol along with a gold idol of the actor kept next to it.

Another user posted a video clip on Twitter sharing stills of colourful Ganesha idols along with Puneeth Rajkumar’s statues. Some fans also shared pictures of eco-friendly idols of both Ganesha and Puneeth Rajkumar. Along with the pictures, the fans also added hearts in their tweets in remembrance o the late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. Take a look at some of the pictures and videos of the fans honouring the late actor by keeping his idol next to Lord Ganesha.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were recently in Bangalore to promote their sports drama Liger and also visited the Samadhi of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar at the Kanteerava stadium. The duo paid tribute to the late Kannada superstar, who passed away due to a cardiac arrest in October last year.

Puneeth Rajkumar was among the notable Kannada actors who have been a part of some of the iconic movies in his entire career which included Bhoomige Banda Bhagavantha, Bettada Hoovu, Arasu, Jackie, Anna Bond, Rana Vikrama and many others.

