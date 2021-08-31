Puri Jagannadh Appears Before ED As Tollywood Stars Under Lens For 2017 Drugs Case

Well-known director Puri Jagannadh is being questioned over a 2017 drugs case involving stars of the Telugu film industry, that once again came in the spotlight a few days ago. The filmmaker was seen arriving at the Enforcement Directorate office in Hyderabad in connection with the sensational case. He had been summoned by the agency to appear before the officials along with 11 other celebrities of Tollywood.

Puri Jagganath appears before ED in drugs case

Puri Jagannadh, known for films like Badri, Temper, Pokiri and other hits, and also the upcoming Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday was clicked arriving at the ED office in Hyderabad early on Tuesday. The filmmaker is reportedly under the scanner over a case filed by another director which allegedly revolves around money laundering.

Last week, some of the other stars of the Telugu film industry like Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, Charmme Kaur, Navdeep, Mumaith Khan, Tanish, Nandu and Tarun had been among those summoned by the ED to investigate their alleged links with drug peddlers. They were reportedly asked to appear before ED between September 2 and 22.

Rakul Preet Singh has been asked to appear on September 6, Rana Daggubati on September 8th and Ravi Teja on September 9.

The drugs case had been busted in 2017 by Telangana Excise and Prohibition Department when a musician and two was arrested and drugs were seized from them. The drug peddlers were found to be supplying drugs to celebrities after a racket of supply to students was busted. The government had set up an SIT into the case.

12 cases in all were registered and 11 charge sheets had been filed then. It has been reported that the hair, nail and other samples of the celebrities and their associates had been collected and sent for forensic analysis.

As per reports, the hearing in the case is set to take place from August 31 to September 22 and the accused persons have reportedly been asked to appear for the hearing on these dates at the Abkari branch.

Cases have been registered under the Money Laundering Act and questioning of the persons is likely to be done along those lines.