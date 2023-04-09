Pushpa 2 Director Sukumar Pens Emotional Note For Allu Arjun: You'll Always Remain My Arya

Pushpa 2 director Sukumar penned a heartfelt note for Allu Arjun on his 41st birthday and shared a still from the Pushpa set on his social media handle. The filmmaker marked the special occasion by calling him Arya as it was their first movie together. After that, they collaborated for Arya 2 and Pushpa franchise.

Director Sukumar captioned the post, "Wish you a very happiest birthday Bunny... I am so glad that we have come a long way together...and today you are the mighty Pushpa Raj to the world but, you'll always remain as my sweetest dear Arya. Love you @alluarjunonline."

As soon as Sukumar shared the post on Allu Arjun's birthday, his fans flooded the comments section with wishes and praises. One fan wrote, "Waiting for Arya 3, " while another fan wrote, "Following Allu Arjun for over a decade since Arya movie. There is something more than just acting in movies."

Allu Arjun's birthday gift to fans

Allu Arjun decided to give his fans a treat on his birthday by releasing a new poster of Pushpa: The Rule. In the poster, the Telugu star can be seen draped in a saree, while his face is painted in shades of red and blue. He further paired his outfit with several jewellery to make his look stand out. The actor captioned the post, "#Pushpa2TheRule Begins!!."

After the star posted the picture, a fan wrote, "If the animals in the forest move two steps back, it means that the tiger is coming. But if the tiger steps back, it also means that PUSHPA is coming." Meanwhile, several actors also posted their reactions and wished the actor on his birthday.

Celebrities wishing Allu Arjun

Crickter David Warner dropped a video with his daughter Isla on his Instagram handle to wish Allu Arjun on his birthday. He said in the video, "Happy birthday mate, We cannot wat for Pushpa 2. We hope you have a great birthday." He also did Pushpa's iconic hand gesture and captioned the post, "Big happy birthday @alluarjunonline Isla’s favourite #pushpa."

Check out other wishes posted by celebrities:

Allu Arjun is currently working on Pushpa: The Rule with director Sukumar. The movie will also feature Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, and others in major roles.