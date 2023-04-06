Pushpa 2 Teaser: All We Know About Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil's Film

Pushpa 2 makers shared the teaser of the film on Wednesday and it gave fans a glimpse into the life of Pushpa Raj after he became a mafia honcho. To amp up the excitement, makers will release the teaser of the film on April 7, ahead of Allu Arjun's 41st birthday. Pushpa: The Rule is helmed by Sukumar and will also star Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Fahad Faasil, and Sunil among others.

Pushpa: The Rule teaser

The Pushpa 2 teaser was titled 'Where Is Pushpa?' and it disclosed that Pushpa Raj escaped from the Tirupati prison with wounds. While fans saw Pushpa on the run, the teaser also showed snippets of riots on the streets. The clip shared by the makers ended with one question, Where is Pushpa?. Meanwhile, the trailer has been named, 'The Hunt Before the Rule'.

What will happen in Pushpa: The Rule?

At the end of Pushpa: The Rise, SP Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil, is humiliated by Pushpa actions and is now seeking revenge. So, in the second part fans are anticipating a deadly face-off between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Also, Srinu Reddy may take revenge from Pushpa as he murdered his men and overpowered his business.

Meanwhile, Srivalli will play the role of Pushpa Raj's wife in the sequel as they got married by the end of Pushpa. The makers also released a poster of Srivalli on the occasion of Rashmika Mandanna's birthday.

Pushpa: The Rule storyline

Pushpa, who became a red sandalwood mafia from a labourer, made several enemies on his way to success. Therefore, police will attempt to bring him down and his smuggling business. However, violence will erupt as Bhanwar among others will plot against Pushpa in an attempt to bring him down.

Allu Arjun's film is expected to take the box office by storm.