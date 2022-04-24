'Pushpa 2' Writer Teases Allu Arjun's Catchy Dialogues In Sequel; 'We're Going Notch Up'

Allu Arjun's 2021 release Pushpa: The Rise left fans rooting for the south sensation, with his catchy dialogues in the Sukumar directorial creating a massive buzz on the internet. As makers gear up to present audiences with the film's sequel, Pushpa: The Rule writer Srikanth Vissa recently spilt beans on how the dialogues will be a notch higher this time.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Srikanth recalled how 'unvelievable' it was to see so many dialogues from the film garnering such massive reach as they attained. Further teasing the project, he stated, "We are going notch up with Pushpa 2 and bringing more such dialogues." Vissa, along with Sukumar, is curating the dialogues for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, as he states that there's "unbelievable pressure" to exceed the audience's expectations.

Pushpa 2 writer teases Allu Arjun's catchy dialogues in the sequel

Teasing that the sequel will be 'bigger and better,' the writer narrated his experience on collaborating with Sukumar. "With Sukumar Garu, it is never the final version. We keep working on it till the shoot is over. Even in dubbing, we try to improvise the dialogues so that is a continuous process," he explained.

Vissa elaborated that the dialogues keep changing as the film progresses, revealing the director 'is never satisfied with what's given.' He mentioned that Sukumar keeps many versions of a particular scene in his head, and tries to work upon things all the time. Finally, he teased an intense action sequence between Arjun and his nemesis Fahadh Faasil in the sequel. "Fahadh is one of the committed, dedicated actors I have come across," said Srikanth. The writer is currently busy working on Ravi Teja's Ravanasura and Tiger Nageshwara Rao.

Earlier, reports by Pinkvilla suggested that Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will commence shooting for the sequel by the end of June or July this year. The film has already kickstarted in terms of 'location scouting and script'.

Meanwhile, Pushpa: The Rise was released across theatres worldwide on December 17, 2021, in five languages - Telugu and dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, it also starred Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @AMUL_COOP)