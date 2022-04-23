Actor Allu Arjun is one of the most sought-after actors in the South. He earned a lease-free space in the hearts of the audience after impressing his fans all across the country with his pan India film Pushpa: The Rise Part 1. The Sukumar directorial smashed several box office records, with makers now eyeing to release its sequel soon.

With the actor riding high on the professional front, on personal grounds, Allu Arjun ringed into his 40th birthday on 8 April 2022 in Europe with his friends and family members. Days after the superstar's birthday, unseen glimpses from the trip are doing rounds on the internet.

Allu Arjun's birthday pics from Europe are going viral on the internet

Allu Arjun who turned 40 this year, celebrated his birthday with his wife Sneha Reddy and close friends in Europe. One of Allu's close buddies shared the unseen glimpse from the birthday bash. In the first picture, the actor is seen posing with his friend and his wife Sneha Reddy. Allu is seen sporting an all-black look. Sneha Reddy, on the other hand, opted for a white outfit. The next photo featured the entire friend's gang posing for a joyful picture amidst the beautiful scenic location of Europe.

Here take a look-

Allu Arjun's other friends also posted a glimpse from the same. Here take a look-

Allu Arjun thanks his fans for sending love on his birthday

On 8 April, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram handle and penned down a sweet note of gratitude as he thanked his fans, followers and friends for the love they had showered on him on his special day.

Thanking everyone for being a part of his 'beautiful experiences' in life, Allu wrote "Hello everyone! Firstly, I would like to thank everybody for all your wishes. It's your love & blessings that have gotten me this far. I am extremely fortunate that today at 40 when I look back, I feel blessed because of all the beautiful people that have touched my life and showered me with lots of love starting from my parents, family, friends, teachers, well-wishers, my film industry, my audiences, and my lovely and special fans. I have immense gratitude for every experience that has touched my life. I thank everyone for being a part of this beautiful experience. Humbled.. with infinite gratitude. Thank you"

Here take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram@pnavdeep,alluarjunonline