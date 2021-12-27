'Pushpa' 2nd-weekend Box Office Collection: Here's How Much Allu Arjun Starrer Has Minted

It is the second week, but there is no stopping Pushpa: The Rise- Part 01. The Allu Arjun-starrer continued to bring in audiences to the theatres as it has completed 10 days at the ticket windows. In fact, the performance of the Hindi version of the Telugu film on its second Sunday was its second-highest of all, after the first Sunday.

The action film witnessed good growth over the three days of the weekend. As a result, the movie has crossed Rs 35-crore at the box office for the Hindi version. The movie could even aim the Rs 50-crore mark if the performance continues in the same way.

Pushpa: The Rise Part 01 2nd weekend box office collections

Pushpa, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, earned Rs 4.25 crore on Sunday. This was after it fetched good numbers on Friday and Saturday, Rs 2.31 crore and Rs 3.75 crore, respectively. With the film adding over Rs 10 crore in this weekend for the Hindi version, the collections now stand at Rs 37.20 crore. The collections were also without the tally from some theatres, which could have added to the total.

The trade analyst said the film was emerging as a 'big favourite' among a section of the audience. He added that it was a 'rarity' in the pandemic era for a film to reach the second week and continue to do well since most films have shelf life only for the first week. He said the next target for the film will be Rs 50 crore.

#Pushpa emerges a big favourite... Maintains a strong grip in Weekend 2… A rarity in the pandemic era, when *most* movies feel exhausted in Week 1 itself… Next target: ₹ 50 cr mark… [Week 2] Fri 2.31 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 37.20 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi pic.twitter.com/WbCxi1EwsC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2021

As far as the overall collections are concerned, the film is said to have earned around Rs 180 crore at the box office in 10 days, as per reports. This was aided by Rs 10 crore coming in across languages on Sunday.

The makers had earlier claimed that it had earned Rs 229 crore at the global box office in its first week. The film could reach nearer the Rs 250 crore mark then, though no official statement has been shared on it.

Pushpa: The Rise Part 01

Pushpa: The Rise Part 01 has been directed by Sukumar and the filmmaker has also penned the script. The action film revolves around red sanders smuggling and also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.