'Pushpa': After Theatrical Run, Allu Arjun Starrer To Release On Amazon Prime Video?

After an extraordinary run in theatres, South Indian actor Allu Arjun’s latest hit Pushpa: The Rise is all set to hit Amazon Prime Video. According to FilmiBeat, the rural entertainer is slated to release on the popular streaming platform on January 7, 2022. Though there is no official confirmation from the giant streaming platform, however, reportedly it is believed that it will release at 12 in the night.

The Allu Arjun starrer has left no stone unturned to impress fans with his acting craft and amazing plotline. There is no doubt that the film will weave magic on the small screen as well. The Telugu action thriller had a pan India opening on December 17, with the movie releasing in dubbed versions including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. Even though the film faced a major competition with the Hollywood superhero biggie Spider-Man: No Way Home, which opened a day before Pushpa: The Rise, the film held its ground and continued to clock in impressive numbers.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa to release digitally?

The film Pushpa: The Rise directed by Sukumar follows Pushpa Raj (played by Allu Arjun), a red sandalwood smuggler who aims to become the kingpin of the illegal business. The story displays the character's rise, his love story with Sri Valli (played by Rashmika Mandanna), and the arrival of his new arch enemy IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (played by Fahadh Faasil). Notably, the film marks the Malayalam actor's debut in Tollywood.

Meanwhile, recently during the Pushpa success event, the film’s director became emotional while giving a speech and announced Rs 1 lakh each for set boys, light men, and those who handled costumes and production for their immense hard work. The film had already collected INR 300 crore worldwide on January 3, following its release on December 17. On the other hand, SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR was slated to hit the screens theatrically on January 7 which is now postponed because of COVID-19. The star cast of the movie including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt had begun the promotion of the movie. As per reports, the makers faced an ₹18- 20 crore loss for the promotions of the movie.

Image: Instagram/AlluArjun