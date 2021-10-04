Last Updated:

'Pushpa': Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil Shoot 'gripping' Face-off Scenes For Action Thriller

The makers announced that Pushpa: The Rise's gripping face-off scenes between Allu Arjun and antagonist Fahadh Faasil are being shot. Read on to know more.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Pushpa:The Rise

Image: Instagram/@alluarjun


Dubbed as one of the most anticipated films of the year, upcoming pan Indian drama, Pushpa: The Rise features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. On Monday, the filmmakers took to their official Twitter handle and shared a major update with the fans. The makers announced that the film's gripping face-off scenes between Arjun and antagonist Faasil are being shot. Scroll down to read more. 

Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil's gripping face-off scenes being shot

In the upcoming film, Allu Arjun will be playing the titular role of Pushpa Raj, while Fahadh Faasil portrays the role of a cop named Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, the powerful antagonist. Fahadh's first look shows him in a raged new avatar. Taking to the micro-blogging handle, the filmmakers tweeted, "Gripping scenes between @alluarjun & #FahadhFaasil are being shot Witness the ultimate Face-Off between #PushpaRaj & #BhanwarSinghShekhawat on Big Screens From 17th DEC 2021."

READ | 'Pushpa': Makers unveil Fahadh Faasil's 'menacing' bald cop, see first look here

Pushpa will be releasing in two parts, first part is titled Pushpa: The Rise. The film's update as well as the star-studded cast members have been creating a buzz among fans. The film also marks the reunion of director Sukumar and Allu Arjun, after their collabs for blockbuster films like Arya and Arya 2

READ | Pushpa's last schedule delayed: Allu Arjun, Rashmika starrer's shoot halted due to rains

The upcoming film is based on the red sanders smuggling mafia prevalent in the Chittoor district. Along with Arjun, Mandanna, and Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Vennela Kishore will be seen in supporting roles. Pushpa is jointly backed by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. The music is scored by Devi Sri Prasad. The film will be releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada in theatres on December 17. The release was preponed from December 25 to December 17 to avoid a clash with Ranveer Singh starrer 83. 

READ | Allu Arjun visits cousin Sai Dharam Tej in Hyd post 'Pushpa' shoot completion

Making the announcement on the film’s social media handles, the makers informed that the film's release date has been pushed to a week before Christmas. Sharing the poster, the filmmakers said, "This December, Theatres will go Wild with the arrival of #PushpaRaj. #PushpaTheRise will hit the Big Screens on DEC 17th. #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17 #ThaggedheLe."

READ | Rashmika Mandanna to play Allu Arjun's love interest in 'Pushpa', first-look poster out

Image: Instagram/@alluarjun

READ | ‘Pushpa’ gets new release date ahead of Christmas, averts box-office clash with ‘83’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: PushpaThe Rise, Pushpa, Allu Arjun
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com