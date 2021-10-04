'Pushpa': Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil Shoot 'gripping' Face-off Scenes For Action Thriller

Dubbed as one of the most anticipated films of the year, upcoming pan Indian drama, Pushpa: The Rise features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. On Monday, the filmmakers took to their official Twitter handle and shared a major update with the fans. The makers announced that the film's gripping face-off scenes between Arjun and antagonist Faasil are being shot. Scroll down to read more.

Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil's gripping face-off scenes being shot

In the upcoming film, Allu Arjun will be playing the titular role of Pushpa Raj, while Fahadh Faasil portrays the role of a cop named Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, the powerful antagonist. Fahadh's first look shows him in a raged new avatar. Taking to the micro-blogging handle, the filmmakers tweeted, "Gripping scenes between @alluarjun & #FahadhFaasil are being shot Witness the ultimate Face-Off between #PushpaRaj & #BhanwarSinghShekhawat on Big Screens From 17th DEC 2021."

Pushpa will be releasing in two parts, first part is titled Pushpa: The Rise. The film's update as well as the star-studded cast members have been creating a buzz among fans. The film also marks the reunion of director Sukumar and Allu Arjun, after their collabs for blockbuster films like Arya and Arya 2.

The upcoming film is based on the red sanders smuggling mafia prevalent in the Chittoor district. Along with Arjun, Mandanna, and Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Vennela Kishore will be seen in supporting roles. Pushpa is jointly backed by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. The music is scored by Devi Sri Prasad. The film will be releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada in theatres on December 17. The release was preponed from December 25 to December 17 to avoid a clash with Ranveer Singh starrer 83.

Making the announcement on the film’s social media handles, the makers informed that the film's release date has been pushed to a week before Christmas. Sharing the poster, the filmmakers said, "This December, Theatres will go Wild with the arrival of #PushpaRaj. #PushpaTheRise will hit the Big Screens on DEC 17th. #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17 #ThaggedheLe."

Image: Instagram/@alluarjun