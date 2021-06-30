'Pushpa': Allu Arjun's Fans Trend #IntroducingPushpaRaj On Social Media; Here's Why

Allu Arjun's fans are eager for the release of the Stylish star's upcoming film Pushpa. The teaser for the movie was dropped earlier this year. Now, after a couple of months since the teaser's release. Fans have made the #IntroducingPushpaRaj go viral on Twitter.

Since Arjun, shared the teaser and the first look on his birthday, April 7, 2021, fans have been excited about his film Pushpa. The movie is helmed by Sukumar and will be released in two parts. The first part is expected to release on October 13, this year and the second in 2022. Pushpa cast boasts of stars Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandan, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu and others.

The teaser for the action-packed film was met with an overwhelming response. Released by Mythrie Movie Makers, the teaser has received more than 75 million views today, which called for celebrations among fans. Knowing that their favourite actor's film's teaser achieved the milestone faster compared to other Tollywood films made it all the more special. With more than 9,000 tweets on the microblogging site, the hashtag "Introducing Pushpa Raj" is trending, now.

Allu Arjun's fans put #IntroducingPushpaRaj on the trending spot

Arjun's fans shared their artworks, video edits and gifs to commemorate the occasion. They even showered their favourite actor with praises. "#IntroducingPushpaRaj Hits 75 Million Views... U will see the Pushpa euphoria soon... The real hunt begins soon. This is just a sample", wrote one fan. Another said, "First & Fastest 75 million viewed Intro in TFI Icon star mass rampage on social media."

The trailer shows Arjun's character as the leader of a small tribe. The Sukumar film will focus on the illegal smuggling of sandalwood. In the movie, Arjun will play a prominent role as the leader.

#IntroducingPushpaRaj Hits 75 Million Views 🦁🔥

U will see the pushpa europhia soon 💯

The real hunt begins soon

Idhi just sample matrame 💯🦁

"Just Sample"#Pushpa @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/AV8Fk8PUfh — Sumit Kumar (@imsumito5) June 30, 2021

#IntroducingPushpaRaj is trending in INDIA as it reaches 75M Views in Youtube with 1.7M+ Likes. It is the first teaser to reach 75M views mark in TFI. — ✒ త్రివిక్రమ్ ✍️ (@Harinani_) June 30, 2021

@alluarjun #Pushpa #AlluArjun #IntroducingPushpaRaj

First & Fastest 75 million viewed Intro in TFI 🤙🤙🤙

Icon star mass rampage on social media 🔥🔥🔥

Trending 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/ACohucJyiO — Nani (@STYLISH__NANI) June 30, 2021

Allu Arjun's Pushpa will be available to watch in Telugu and dubbed versions in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Nandi Award-winner Devi Sri Prasad will be providing the music for the highly-anticipated movie. Cinematography and editing for the movie will be done by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas, respectively.

Image: Still from Pushpa

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.