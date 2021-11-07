'Annaatthe' BO Collection: Rajinikanth's Film Inches Closer To 150 Crore Mark On Day 3

Megastar Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe is going places with its box office collection in Tamil Nadu as well as worldwide. Annaatthe marks Rajinikanth's return to cinemas after one year and is seemingly having a great run at the box office. The family entertainer crossed Rs 100 crores benchmark right after its second day of release. It is breaking the box office records in Tamil Nadu as it still holds the record of the highest collection after the third day of screening. Here is how the film performed after its third-day theatrical run.

Superstar Rajinikanth returned to the cinema with a bang after the COVID-19 second wave. The actor's film Annaatthe faced several scheduling issues but hit the theatres with a bang. It is now performing very well at the box office. Trade Analyst Manobala Vijayabalan unveiled the numbers of Annaatthe box office collection Day 3. The film reached much closer to the Rs 150 crores benchmark worldwide. The film grossed Rs 33.71 crores across the world and reached a total of Rs 146.53 crores.

#Annaatthe WW Box Office - INCHES closer to ₹150 cr mark.



Day 1 - ₹ 70.19 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 42.63 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 33.71 cr

Total - ₹ 146.53 cr

On the other hand, the film is moving closer to the Rs 100 crores milestone in Tamil Nadu. The movie earned Rs 21.30 crores after Day 3. It has now reached a total of Rs 83.37 crores. The film's opening day worldwide collection marked a total of Rs 70.19 crores, while it earned Rs 34.92 crores solely in Tamil Nadu.

#Annaatthe TN Box Office - SOLID



Day 1 - ₹ 34.92 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 27.15 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 21.30 cr

Total - ₹ 83.37 cr

More about Annaatthe

Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe was the most anticipated film in Tamil cinema. As the movie hit the theatres on Diwali, November 4, the Megastar's fans welcomed him to the screens by dancing outside the movie halls in Mumbai and Chennai. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also casts Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu. The film's plot revolves around Kaalaiyan, a village president, who is dedicated towards his village folks and his family. He leads a simple life and also looks after his sister. His peaceful existence is disrupted when a villain enters his and his family's life. As a result, he seeks his revenge and eventually defeats him. The film was helmed by Siva, while Kalanithi Maran bankrolled it.

