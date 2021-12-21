'Pushpa' Day 4 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun Film Performs Better Than First 2 Days

While the buzz surrounding RRR has been increasing ahead of its release next month, another Telugu film, being released in multiple languages, is working wonders at the box office. Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise- Part 01 has been raking in the moolah at the ticket windows. The venture has reportedly crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office and has also been scoring among the Hindi audiences as well.

The collections for the fourth day were even higher than the first two days of release for the Hindi version. As a result, it has earned more than Rs 15 crore in the first four days. Here's how the action venture has been faring at the box office:

Pushpa: The Rise- Part 01 day 4 box office collections

Pushpa: The Rise's total collections, as per entertainment industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, after four days is Rs 144.87 crore.

#Pushpa WW Box Office



Day 1 - ₹ 57.83 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 36.79 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 37.91 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 12.34 cr

Total - ₹ 144.87 cr#AlluArjun #RashmikaMandanna — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 21, 2021

This was after the makers termed the film as '2021 India's biggest grosser' with Rs 173 crore being the worldwide gross in three days.

As far as the collections in the Telugu-speaking states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were concerned, the four-day figure is said to be over Rs 60 crore, as per reports. This was aided by approximately Rs 10 crore coming in on Day 4.

The Hindi version's collections total stood at Rs 16.09 crore after four days. The fourth-day collections of Rs 4.25 crore were also more than Rs 3.11 crore and Rs 3.55 crore on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, it has grossed over Rs 5 crore.

#Pushpa refuses to slow down… Day 4 HIGHER than Day 1 and 2… Mass pockets/single screens fantastic… #Maharashtra [despite 50%] excellent… Eyes ₹ 25 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*… Fri 3.11 cr, Sat 3.55 cr, Sun 5.18 cr, Mon 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 16.09 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi pic.twitter.com/cTw4Mlnixm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2021

Among the other impressive figures regarding the film has been the response to the song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava starring Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The lyrical videos have notched close to over 100 million views across the various language versions and it's growing further.

Pushpa team to celebrate success at Tirupati

Meanwhile, the makers are not waiting for more days to celebrate the performance of the action film. They are gearing up for a 'massive success party' on Tuesday. The event will be held at Tirupati and Allu Arjun, director Sukumar and others have already reached the place.