'Pushpa': Hyderabad Police Uses Allu Arjun's Film Poster To Spread Awareness On Helmet Use

Hyderabad Traffic Police took to its Twitter account on Sunday and spread awareness about wearing a helmet and riding a two-wheeler as they used a picture of Allu Arjun from his most recent release Pushpa: The Rise. The film that has been helmed by Sukumar, saw Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna take on lead roles. The film recently became available on Amazon Prime Video and has been receiving praise from viewers.

Hyderabad Traffic Police uses Pushpa: The Rise poster to create awareness

The Hyderabad Traffic Police headed to its Twitter account and decided to spread awareness about road safety through the latest film, Pushpa: The Rise. In the poster, Allu Arjun is seen wearing a checked shirt as he rode a bike with a helmet on. The post emphasised on how the helmet saves lives and urged citizens to wear them while riding two-wheelers. The caption of the post read, "#HYDTPweBringAwareness Wear Helmet. It saves you #WearHelmet #Helmet #ThaggedheLe @jtcptrfhyd @dcptraffic1hyd"

Take a look at the post here:

The Allu Arjun-starrer recently crossed the mark of Rs 300 crore at the box office and became only the fourth Telugu film to enter the 300 crore club. The film got its theatrical release on December 17, 2021, and crossed the benchmark 29 days after its release. This also marks the first film in Allu Arjun's career to reach his milestone.

Watch the trailer of Pushpa: The Rise here:

The film is all about Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj, who steps into the shoes of a sandalwood smuggler, and works towards becoming a kingpin of an illegal business. The film focusses on his life and also taps into his romance with Rashmika Mandanna's character, Sri Valli. The film also has Fahadh Faasil in an integral role, as he played Pushpa Raj's enemy, IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The film also features Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Harish Uthaman and was majorly shot at Rampachodavaram and Maredumilli in Andhra Pradesh, along with a schedule in Kerala. Fans now await the sequel for the film and look out for any formal announcements about the same.

