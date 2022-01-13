Rashmika Mandanna Thanks Viewers For Showering Love On 'Pushpa'; Promises 'better' Sequel

Both Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna won hearts with their commendable performance in the latest action drama Pushpa: The Rise. The film had a successful theatrical run and broke several box office records. While the Hindi version of the film is now set to debut on Amazon Prime Video, Rashmika Mandanna thanked her fans and promised an even better sequel to the film.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashmika Mandanna shared a gorgeous photo of herself. In the picture, the actor looked radiant as she wore a blue coloured sleeveless outfit. The picture was seemingly taken in a flight as the actor smiled while looking out from the window. Sharing the picture, the actor thanked her fans for pouring love on Pushpa. She wrote, "Thank you for all your love for Pushpa.. only makes us want to work harder.. " She further promised her fans the sequel to the film would be even better and wrote, "and we promise you.. Pushpa 2 will only be better and bigger!"

Rashmika Mandanna is not only being lauded for her role as Srivalli but also for her dance in the film's most beloved track Sami. Ahead of the film's release, the track was a blockbuster and was a part of several social media trends. As the actor saw many people dancing to the track and making IG reels, she joined the party and posted a video of herself. Sharing the video, she wrote, "I’ve been seeing so many of you doing this reel and I also wanted to join the partyyyy.. so made one myself.. I hope many more of you join us in our mass party.." Many South divas, included Raashi Khanna, lauded the actor and sent her love via the comment section of the post.

Details about Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise revolves around a red sandalwood smuggler, named Pushpa Raj, who aims to become the kingpin of illegal business in the South. The film also cast Fahadh Faasil as the lead antagonist. It marked the Malayalam star's Telugu debut. The Sukumar directorial had a successful run at the theatres and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film's Hindi version will arrive on the OTT giant on Sankranti.

Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna/@alluarjunonline