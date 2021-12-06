'Pushpa' Makers Postpone Allu Arjun Starrer's Trailer Release; New Date Awaited

Fans of South Indian star Allu Arjun will have to wait as the trailer of Allu's much-awaited movie, Pushpa, has been postponed by the makers. The movie has been making the headline ever since it was announced and fans have been counting down the days until its trailer release. The trailer was supposed to release on Monday at 6:03 PM, but the makers released an official statement announcing that the trailer won't release today.

The movie will make South Indian star Allu Arjun's first big-screen outing since 2020 in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Pushpa: The Rise is the first movie in the two-part planned movie and will also star Fahadh Faasil, who will be making his Telugu debut and Rashmika Mandanna.

Pushpa: The Rise trailer postponed

The makers of Allu Arjun's upcoming Pushpa took to the official Twitter handle of the page and announced the movie's trailer won't be releasing today due to some technical issue. They wrote, " Due to unforeseen technical issues, we are unable to release #PushpaTrailer today at 6:03 PM. We apologise for the delay. Stay tuned to this space." Apart from this, no new date or time for the trailer release has been released by the makers as of yet.

Due to unforeseen technical issues, we are unable to release #PushpaTrailer today at 6:03PM. We apologise for the delay. Stay tuned to this space.#PushpaTrailerDay #PushpaTheRise #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17 — Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) December 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Pushpa is an action thriller film and the plot is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Allu will be playing the titular lead character Pushpa Raj, a truck driver and a smuggler who trades red sanders smuggling Seshachalam Hills. Fahadh Faasil will be playing the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS, who will be the main antagonist of the movie.

Previously. the film was announced to release on August 13, 2021, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. In May 2021, the makers announced that the film would be released in two parts, with the first part coming on the originally intended release date while the second instalment will be arriving in 2022. In October 2021, the makers announced the release date as December 17, 2021, it will be simultaneously released in Telugu and dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi languages.

Image: Instagram/@alluarjunonline